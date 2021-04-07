13 Thoughtful Gifts You Can Have Delivered to Mom This Mother's Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Get everything delivered for mom this Mother's Day, from flowers to restaurant dinners, gift baskets to edible arrangements.

No need to fight the crowds for gifts, treats, flowers, or even dinner for mom this year. Instead, create a special Mother's Day with these incredible gift and food options shipped nationwide and delivered right to her doorstep.

Mother's Day Flowers

Modern Day Delivered Bouquets

Flowers are a classic mom's day gift for a reason: Who can say no to bright spring blooms? However, not all arrangements are created equal. To really wow mom, try a contemporary arrangement from UrbanStems crafted with flowers from only Rainforest Alliance Certified farms. Try a bright and elegant bouquet such as The Firecracker (pictured above) or focus on her favorite bloom, such as the pink cloudburst of The Peony. To buy: Urbanstems.com

Flowers You Can Eat

Does mom have a sweet tooth as well as a love of flora? Try a bouquet of gorgeous dried-flower shortbread from Alma Kitchen. The gourmet botanical cookies come in such combinations as honey Earl Grey, chamomile ginger citron, and peach blossom white tea, and all are hand-decorated with dried and pressed edible violas. Not only are they as lovely to eat as to look at, but a portion of each sale funds the planting of a tree. To buy: Almakitchenco.com

Long-Lasting Herb Garden

Is mom the practical sort who enjoys live flowers, but then immediately feels bad they'll have to (eventually) be thrown away? Save her from the mom guilt with a plant gift that truly keeps on giving. Try a multi herb-filled windowsill garden from Harry & David. This rustic, reclaimed wood crate with rosemary, thyme, and sage plants will keep growing all summer. To buy: Harryanddavid.com

Edible Arrangements

And if you'd rather have a flower arrangement you can eat, try a bouquet of fruit cut like flowers, dipped in chocolate, and arranged like a bouquet. Add chocolate sunglasses for the whimsical win with this Daisy Treat from Fruit Bouquets. To buy: Fruitbouquets.com

Goldbelly delivery dinner Image zoom Credit: Goldbelly

Dinner Delivered (Everywhere)

Enjoy Your Favorite Restaurant—at Home

We know, you want to treat mom to a great meal, but it's not always easy to pull off when you're juggling kids, a pandemic, distance, and schedules. But don't panic, Goldbelly, which ships foods from legendary restaurants and shops across the country, can deliver almost anything that would make her happy. A three-course gourmet dinner from Commander's Palace in New Orleans? Check. Fresh lobster rolls from Maine? Got it. Even hot fried chicken from Nashville is on the menu if you choose. To buy: Goldbelly.com

The Best of Land & Sea

For a special Mother's Day dining experience in a box that the kids can help make, try this option from Crowd Cow: a thoughtfully-sourced surf and turf that includes grass-fed filet mignon from Broad Leaf Farms and sustainably-raised New Bedford Scallops wrapped in antibiotic-free Kurobuta (the Wagyu of pork) bacon by True Story Foods. To buy: Crowdcow.com

Paella Straight from the Sea

Ready for a slightly more challenging culinary experience? New York's famed Fulton Fish Market will deliver all the seafood you need to make a restaurant-worthy paella at home, including PEI Mussels, shrimp, and littleneck clams. To buy: Fultonfishmarket.com

Hilliard’s chocolate truffles Image zoom Credit: Hilliard’s

Treats and Sweets

Hand-Crafted Truffles

Is mom the kind of snacker who appreciates a single perfect bite? If so, consider sending a batch of Lemon Lavender Truffles by Hilliards Chocolates to her door. There are just four of these dessert-sized treats, but each one is hand-filled with decadent ganache before being drenched in rich dark chocolate. To buy: Hilliardscandy.com

Chocolate Basket

Okay, mom really loves chocolate. And you know nothing would make her happier than a Wonka-style array of chocolate-covered everything? Then you're in luck, Simply Chocolate's Deluxe Splendid Sweets Basket is a showstopper. It's filled with chocolate-covered pretzels, popcorn, nuts, dried apricots, and Oreos—yes, Oreos. To buy: Simplychocolate.com

Tea for Two (Or More)

Turn sweets into a proper afternoon affair with a cup of tea for mom from Tea Runners collection of green, black, and herbal loose-leaf blends. Beyond just delivering for the holiday, you can order a recurring gift of a new tea discovery every month with a curated subscription. To buy: Tearunners.com

Basket of Popped Fun

For a treat basket with flair, try Popcornopolis' Mother's Day Popcorn Gift Basket filled with a five-cone bouquet of popcorn. She'll get sweet and salty favorites such as kettle corn, caramel corn, and cheddar cheese varieties all arranged in a floral basket. To buy: Popcornopolis.com

Lucy’s Market Basket Image zoom Credit: Lucy’s Market Basket

Mother's Day Gift Baskets

Bath and Beauty

All the beauty goodies for mom to have a relaxing "me" day are in one decadent spot with Lucy's Market Bath & Beauty Basket. Among the highlights tucked inside are bubble bath, hand cream, candles, and a scent diffuser for an aromatherapy treat. To buy: Lucysmarket.com

Springtime Scents