13 Thoughtful Gifts You Can Have Delivered to Mom This Mother's Day
Get everything delivered for mom this Mother's Day, from flowers to restaurant dinners, gift baskets to edible arrangements.
No need to fight the crowds for gifts, treats, flowers, or even dinner for mom this year. Instead, create a special Mother's Day with these incredible gift and food options shipped nationwide and delivered right to her doorstep.
Mother's Day Flowers
Modern Day Delivered Bouquets
Flowers are a classic mom's day gift for a reason: Who can say no to bright spring blooms? However, not all arrangements are created equal. To really wow mom, try a contemporary arrangement from UrbanStems crafted with flowers from only Rainforest Alliance Certified farms. Try a bright and elegant bouquet such as The Firecracker (pictured above) or focus on her favorite bloom, such as the pink cloudburst of The Peony. To buy: Urbanstems.com
Flowers You Can Eat
Does mom have a sweet tooth as well as a love of flora? Try a bouquet of gorgeous dried-flower shortbread from Alma Kitchen. The gourmet botanical cookies come in such combinations as honey Earl Grey, chamomile ginger citron, and peach blossom white tea, and all are hand-decorated with dried and pressed edible violas. Not only are they as lovely to eat as to look at, but a portion of each sale funds the planting of a tree. To buy: Almakitchenco.com
Long-Lasting Herb Garden
Is mom the practical sort who enjoys live flowers, but then immediately feels bad they'll have to (eventually) be thrown away? Save her from the mom guilt with a plant gift that truly keeps on giving. Try a multi herb-filled windowsill garden from Harry & David. This rustic, reclaimed wood crate with rosemary, thyme, and sage plants will keep growing all summer. To buy: Harryanddavid.com
Edible Arrangements
And if you'd rather have a flower arrangement you can eat, try a bouquet of fruit cut like flowers, dipped in chocolate, and arranged like a bouquet. Add chocolate sunglasses for the whimsical win with this Daisy Treat from Fruit Bouquets. To buy: Fruitbouquets.com
Dinner Delivered (Everywhere)
Enjoy Your Favorite Restaurant—at Home
We know, you want to treat mom to a great meal, but it's not always easy to pull off when you're juggling kids, a pandemic, distance, and schedules. But don't panic, Goldbelly, which ships foods from legendary restaurants and shops across the country, can deliver almost anything that would make her happy. A three-course gourmet dinner from Commander's Palace in New Orleans? Check. Fresh lobster rolls from Maine? Got it. Even hot fried chicken from Nashville is on the menu if you choose. To buy: Goldbelly.com
The Best of Land & Sea
For a special Mother's Day dining experience in a box that the kids can help make, try this option from Crowd Cow: a thoughtfully-sourced surf and turf that includes grass-fed filet mignon from Broad Leaf Farms and sustainably-raised New Bedford Scallops wrapped in antibiotic-free Kurobuta (the Wagyu of pork) bacon by True Story Foods. To buy: Crowdcow.com
Paella Straight from the Sea
Ready for a slightly more challenging culinary experience? New York's famed Fulton Fish Market will deliver all the seafood you need to make a restaurant-worthy paella at home, including PEI Mussels, shrimp, and littleneck clams. To buy: Fultonfishmarket.com
Treats and Sweets
Hand-Crafted Truffles
Is mom the kind of snacker who appreciates a single perfect bite? If so, consider sending a batch of Lemon Lavender Truffles by Hilliards Chocolates to her door. There are just four of these dessert-sized treats, but each one is hand-filled with decadent ganache before being drenched in rich dark chocolate. To buy: Hilliardscandy.com
Chocolate Basket
Okay, mom really loves chocolate. And you know nothing would make her happier than a Wonka-style array of chocolate-covered everything? Then you're in luck, Simply Chocolate's Deluxe Splendid Sweets Basket is a showstopper. It's filled with chocolate-covered pretzels, popcorn, nuts, dried apricots, and Oreos—yes, Oreos. To buy: Simplychocolate.com
Tea for Two (Or More)
Turn sweets into a proper afternoon affair with a cup of tea for mom from Tea Runners collection of green, black, and herbal loose-leaf blends. Beyond just delivering for the holiday, you can order a recurring gift of a new tea discovery every month with a curated subscription. To buy: Tearunners.com
Basket of Popped Fun
For a treat basket with flair, try Popcornopolis' Mother's Day Popcorn Gift Basket filled with a five-cone bouquet of popcorn. She'll get sweet and salty favorites such as kettle corn, caramel corn, and cheddar cheese varieties all arranged in a floral basket. To buy: Popcornopolis.com
Mother's Day Gift Baskets
Bath and Beauty
All the beauty goodies for mom to have a relaxing "me" day are in one decadent spot with Lucy's Market Bath & Beauty Basket. Among the highlights tucked inside are bubble bath, hand cream, candles, and a scent diffuser for an aromatherapy treat. To buy: Lucysmarket.com
Springtime Scents
Speaking of delicious scents, if mom is a fan of lavender, citrus, or jasmine, we have another great combo basket for Mother's Day from KarmaLit. The female-owned Amazon Handmade vendor has a Springtime Combo of candles that not only smell wonderful, but a percentage of their proceeds go to fund classroom needs through Donorschoose to support the "wonder of learning." Now that's a win/win that would make any mom happy. To buy: KarmaLit
