19 Mother's Day Gifts Kids Can Make

Here’s a sweet homemade Mother’s Day present to make with the kids: Pick up round wooden boxes from a craft store. Paint the top and let dry. Paint nautical-knot buttons or drawer pulls and let dry. Attach buttons with glue; to attach a drawer pull, drill a small hole through the top of the box and secure with the nut. This craft is so easy that you can make a set!

Tip: Want to DIY the knots? Google “monkey fist knot” to learn how, and simply glue one in place on top of the box.

By Ashley Toth