11 Cute Mother's Day Cards That Kids Can Make

Mom is a shining star! Let her know with this homemade Mother's Day card, which is surprisingly simple to make. Start by gathering supplies: a blank card, fabric or decorative paper, glue, scissors, hole punch, and embroidery thread.

Cut two or three stars (in different sizes) out of decorative paper or fabric. Glue them together to create a layered effect. Using scissors, cut seven to 10 small slits on the bottom left-hand half of the card. Punch a hole about 1 inch away from top right corner of the card, and insert embroidery thread through it, taking it to the first slit (make sure the thread wraps over the front of the card). Secure with a knot and trim off any excess. Continue this step until you have thread traveling from the hole to all slits.

Glue your star on top of the punched hole, and you have a homemade Mother's Day card that she'll always cherish!