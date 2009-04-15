Flower Craft for Mommy
What You'll Need
Gather these supplies before you start your project:
-- Pencil
-- Ruler
-- Scissors
-- Glossy magazines
-- Hole punch
-- Green chenille stems
-- Buttons
Step 1
Cut 4 to 6 same-size strips lengthwise from colorful magazine pages. Choose the width of your strips from 1/2 inch to 1 inch -- the narrower the strips, the more you will need to make the flower appear full.
Step 2
Punch 3 holes along each strip -- one centered and the others 1/2 inch from either end. Hold paper facedown and poke a chenille stem through the center hole. Fold ends over to slide other two holes onto stem.
Step 3
Add remaining strips, arranging them to form a flower design, as shown. Thread the chenille stem through a button, then back in through the flower, twisting stem behind the petals to hold it in place.