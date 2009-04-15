Flower Craft for Mommy

April 15, 2009
Credit: Heather Weston
Calling all dads! You can help the kids make a beautiful spring bouquet with old magazines from your recycling bin.
What You'll Need

Credit: Heather Weston

Gather these supplies before you start your project:

-- Pencil

-- Ruler

-- Scissors

-- Glossy magazines

-- Hole punch

-- Green chenille stems

-- Buttons

Step 1

Credit: Heather Weston

Cut 4 to 6 same-size strips lengthwise from colorful magazine pages. Choose the width of your strips from 1/2 inch to 1 inch -- the narrower the strips, the more you will need to make the flower appear full.

Step 2

Credit: Heather Weston

Punch 3 holes along each strip -- one centered and the others 1/2 inch from either end. Hold paper facedown and poke a chenille stem through the center hole. Fold ends over to slide other two holes onto stem.

Step 3

Credit: Heather Weston

Add remaining strips, arranging them to form a flower design, as shown. Thread the chenille stem through a button, then back in through the flower, twisting stem behind the petals to hold it in place.

 

