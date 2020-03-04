11 Cute Mother's Day Cards That Kids Can Make
Want to make Mom feel extra special? These homemade Mother's Day cards are easy to DIY with kids and guaranteed to put a smile on her face.
The Best Mother's Day Crafts for Kids
Stumped what to gift Mom for her special day? We've rounded up our favorite Mother's Day craft projects from the best lifestyle bloggers on the 'net and included some classic favorites as well. Kids will love helping put a smile on their number-one-lady's face.
19 Mother's Day Gifts Kids Can Make
Moms love nothing more than a handmade present on Mother's Day. These heartfelt gift ideas are creative, sentimental, and easy enough for kids to make themselves.
Keepsake Crafts for Mother's Day
These handmade gifts will sure to bring a smile to moms and grandmothers on their special day.
Flower Craft for Mommy
Calling all dads! You can help the kids make a beautiful spring bouquet with old magazines from your recycling bin.
A Pretty Paper Bouquet for Mother's Day
Looking for the perfect gift to make for Mom or that special someone? Help the kids put together a sweet, easy-to-make paper bouquet gift.