5 Mother's Day Campaigns that Honor Moms by Giving Back

Looking for inspiration for what you can do for moms from afar this year? These brands are giving back to their communities as well as celebrating moms.

Mother's Day this year is going to require some creativity, due to social distancing rules to keep families safe from the coronavirus. So in order to celebrate moms and grandmas without putting them at risk, we'll all have to figure out ways to honor our loved ones from afar. But some brands are going a step farther, providing ways to celebrate mothers around the country while giving back to communities in need during the crisis. Here are some brands to look to for creative and philanthropic gift ideas.

1. HeyMama

HeyMama, a membership-based organization that supports entrepreneurial and working moms, wants families to deck windows and sidewalks with art this weekend to honor moms around the country. "Right now, mothers are to families what essential workers are to society: They are the glue keeping everything together," says a statement on the brand's website. "Each day during this crisis, moms are helping to ensure that households maintain some semblance of normal life, meanwhile they’re dealing with challenges they never thought they would have to face."

The organization offers printable templates for kids to color and decorate featuring the word "Mom" on their campaign site. For each sign displayed and posted on social media, HeyMama will donate a dollar (up to $25,000) to Together Rising, a non-profit providing supplies to families in need during COVID-19.

2. Good American

Mom Khloe Kardashian's clothing brand partnered with artist Alex Israel to create a limited-edition collection of sweatshirts reading "Good Mama" and "All Good Kids." The proceeds from each shirt ($95 each) go to Baby2Baby, an organization that provides diapers, clothes, and other necessities to children living in poverty.

3. Jergens

The skincare brand is also working with Baby2Baby to help kids in need this Mother's Day, as well as Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, with a combined donation of $85,000. It's part of a social media campaign MOMentos, asking people to post items that represent an inside story, joke, or memory of a mother or mother figure in their lives. To participate, tag @jergensus and #JergensMotherDay in your post.

4. Samsung

Samsung is centering moms in its campaign to "Put Mom in the Picture" this Mother's Day, reminding everyone to make sure mothers are in family photos, not just taking them. So remember to take a shot with Mom this year, even if it's from a distance or even a Zoom selfie.

Plus, partnering with "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Samsung gave six healthcare workers and moms $25,000 and a Samsung Galaxy Bundle full of all sorts of tech goods.

5. Lowe's

Lowe’s is donating $1 million worth of flower baskets to more than 500 senior living homes across the country in New York, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Houston, Miami, and more. Since most families can't go visit their loved ones living there, including moms and grandmas, Lowe's is packaging the flowers with a note for the holiday.

“Mother’s Day is a special time of celebration between mothers, grandmothers, and their children, and our hearts go out to the millions of families nationwide who won’t be able to be with their loved ones this year,” said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer, in a press release. “We hope that these flower deliveries, made possible by our network of local nurseries will bring a spark of joy to the moms and grandmothers in senior housing who may feel alone this Mother’s Day.”