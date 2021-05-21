32 Memorial Day Activities for Kids

Start by gathering the materials: fabric glue or acrylic craft paint, two paper plates, stiff stencil brush, rigid fireworks stencil, paper towels, trucker hat, and fine glitter.

STEP ONE: Pour the glue or paint onto a paper plate; you only need a thin layer. Dip the stencil brush into the paint and blot off excess on a paper towel.

STEP TWO: Hold the stencil on the hat, then bounce the paintbrush on top of it, repeating until you have a complete image. Remove the stencil and sprinkle the wet paint with glitter. Shake off the excess.

STEP THREE: Clean the stencil and repeat step two on different sections of the hat.