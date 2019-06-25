Memorial Day

Plan for a fun and safe Memorial Day weekend this year full of good food, fun ideas, and family activities that everyone in your crew will enjoy. And don't forget to remind kids about why we observe Memorial Day with ideas for honoring America and its soldiers.

Most Recent

George H. W. Bush's Service Dog Sully Pays Tribute to the Former President on Memorial Day

George H. W. Bush's Service Dog Sully Pays Tribute to the Former President on Memorial Day

The late president's son George W. Bush marked the holiday with a bike ride to honor fallen service members.
Read More
12 Patriotic Ways to Celebrate Memorial Day With Kids

12 Patriotic Ways to Celebrate Memorial Day With Kids

More than just an occasion for summer's first backyard BBQ, Memorial Day is an important holiday for our country. Here's how you can help your kids honor the day.
Read More
Surprise! Military Dad Photobombs Son's School Picture

Surprise! Military Dad Photobombs Son's School Picture

Read More
Remembering Memorial Day: Traditions and Family Lessons

Remembering Memorial Day: Traditions and Family Lessons

Read More
Stately Symbol

Stately Symbol

Ignite the holiday spirit in your guests from the moment they arrive. This themed wreath will be great to reuse every year.
Read More
Holiday Headgear Craft

Holiday Headgear Craft

Before the parade passes by, be sure to dress for the occasion. This cute crown completes the perfect outfit for the celebration.
Read More

More Memorial Day

Lady Liberty

Lady Liberty

Nothing is more iconic on July Fourth than The Statue of Liberty. Wear this simple headpiece as a badge of honor.
Read More
Flowery Flags

Flowery Flags

For a more feminine touch to celebrate our country's forefathers, craft these red, white, and 'bloom' barrettes.
Read More

All Memorial Day

Canned Goods Can Toss

Canned Goods Can Toss

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com