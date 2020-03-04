9 Families Share Their 4th of July Family Traditions
Looking for a new July 4th tradition to add on to the BBQ and fireworks? Steal an idea from these celebratory families.
How We Make Fourth of July Work for Our Family
The mom of two boys—one with autism, the other with sensory issues and anxiety—explains how her family celebrates this often-raucous holiday, amping up the fun in a way that works for them.
July 4th Lady Liberty Crown
Instructions for making a Fourth of July crown from craft foam.
July 4th Patriotic Pops
Instructions for making a fruity Fourth of July treat.
Go for the Glory
Set up a friendly competition with this tossable tic-tac-toe. Perfect for a block party or an afternoon barbeque, the kids will love the life-size version of this childhood classic.
Show the Troops!
Here are some ways to support U.S. troops and their families.