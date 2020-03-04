Traditions

No matter what you have planned this Fourth of July, tradition is likely a big part of it. Make new traditions and keep family favorites fun with these easy ideas.

Most Recent

9 Families Share Their 4th of July Family Traditions
Looking for a new July 4th tradition to add on to the BBQ and fireworks? Steal an idea from these celebratory families. 
How We Make Fourth of July Work for Our Family
The mom of two boys—one with autism, the other with sensory issues and anxiety—explains how her family celebrates this often-raucous holiday, amping up the fun in a way that works for them.
July 4th Lady Liberty Crown
Instructions for making a Fourth of July crown from craft foam.
July 4th Patriotic Pops
Instructions for making a fruity Fourth of July treat.
Go for the Glory
Set up a friendly competition with this tossable tic-tac-toe. Perfect for a block party or an afternoon barbeque, the kids will love the life-size version of this childhood classic.
Show the Troops!
Here are some ways to support U.S. troops and their families.
Advertisement

More Traditions

10 Ways to Teach Kids to Love America
Now is a great time to explain to your children what makes our country so special. And if you're inspired to jump right in, we've got a list of great kids' books about the U.S. and lyrics to some grand old patriotic songs.
American Baby's Favorite Patriotic Babies
Some of our favorite picks of cute kids celebrating the birth of our nation this Fourth of July.
© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com