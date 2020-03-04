Mom Is Warning Parents About Firework Dangers After Her Baby Suffered a Scary Injury
The baby girl was just one month old when she was injured by a firework at a block party in Brooklyn.
Fun Fourth of July Picnic Ideas
Declare your independence from a hot grill this July Fourth. Gather the gang for a make-ahead meal and games, then spread your blanket, kick back, and focus on the fireworks.
Fireworks Safety Rules and Tips for Families
Even the most harmless-seeming fireworks (yep, sparklers!) can send a child to the ER. Keep your family safe this July 4th—or any time you want to enjoy some fireworks—with this important advice.