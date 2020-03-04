Safety

Safety should be top of mind during the Fourth of July. Learn how to keep your family safe on the road and in your backyard with our safety tips sure to give any parent peace of mind.

Mom Is Warning Parents About Firework Dangers After Her Baby Suffered a Scary Injury
The baby girl was just one month old when she was injured by a firework at a block party in Brooklyn. 
Can I take my baby to a fireworks show?
Want to Make Baby's 4th of July Safer? Don't Forget This!
Fun Fourth of July Picnic Ideas
Declare your independence from a hot grill this July Fourth. Gather the gang for a make-ahead meal and games, then spread your blanket, kick back, and focus on the fireworks.
Fireworks Safety Rules and Tips for Families
Even the most harmless-seeming fireworks (yep, sparklers!) can send a child to the ER. Keep your family safe this July 4th—or any time you want to enjoy some fireworks—with this important advice.
