4th of July Food Ideas for a Patriotic Potluck

Recipes by Erica Clark
Updated: June 03, 2019
Upgrade your classic all-American Independence Day party with these 4th of July desserts, appetizers, drinks, and more red-white-and-blue recipes.
All-American Crispy Cake

This 4th of July cake couldn't be easier to make. Tip: To avoid a sticky mess, put some butter on your hands before pressing the cereal mixture into the pan. Even better, butter up the kids and let them do the job!

Firecracker Snack Board

Give finicky eaters the liberty of filling their own plate from this mostly savory spread.

Festive Fruit Pops

Have extra after the feast is over? Use leftover pineapple for a breakfast fruit plate, or blend it into smoothies.

Independence Ice-Cream Cake

Get a head start on the holiday by making this cake a day ahead and freezing it overnight. Top with berries and reserved puree just before serving.

Watermelon Dessert Pizza

To toast the coconut, cook it in a skillet over medium heat, stirring frequently, until golden brown, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Red, White, and Blue Ice Cream Terrine

Make-Ahead Tip: Well wrapped, this colorful dessert can be frozen for up to a week. 

Firecracker Burgers

What You'll Need: Chorizo sausage, ground turkey, salt, hamburger buns, Mayonnaise, avocados, radishes, butter-lettuce leaves

Spiral Hot Dogs with Salsa Verde

Pro Tip: Making small cuts around hot dogs before grilling them boosts the flavor. 

Watermelon "Ceviche"

Little-Eater Tweak: You can reduce the jalapeño pepper or skip it altogether. The dish will still taste great! 

Confetti Quinoa Salad

Meatless Main: Double down on this protein-packed salad if you’ve got vegetarians coming. 

Smokey Spud Salad

Bacon and chives, oh my! This Dijonbased potato salad is loaded with flavor. 

From FamilyFun Magazine

Finger-Lickin’ Chicken Wings

You get a big flavor bang for your buck with these grilled wings! 

From FamilyFun Magazine

Peach Iced Tea

Say cheers to the red, white, and blue with a sweet summer sipper.

From FamilyFun Magazine

Grilled Corn with Honey-Lime Butter

This sweet-and-salty butter is so good you’ll want to slather it on everything!

From FamilyFun Magazine

Tomato-Peach Salad

In-season tomatoes and peaches make this salad irresistibly juicy and delicious. 

From FamilyFun Magazine

Patriotic Whoopie Pies

Fun sprinkle decorations give these sweet sandwiches some patriotic pizzazz. 

From FamilyFun Magazine

Triple-Berry Float

We packed loads of berry flavor into this cool patriotic float. 

From FamilyFun Magazine

Sparkling Pastry Stars with Strawberry Whipped Cream

This simple dessert will be the star— literally!—of your block party.

From FamilyFun Magazine

