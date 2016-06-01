4th of July Food Ideas for a Patriotic Potluck
All-American Crispy Cake
This 4th of July cake couldn't be easier to make. Tip: To avoid a sticky mess, put some butter on your hands before pressing the cereal mixture into the pan. Even better, butter up the kids and let them do the job!
Firecracker Snack Board
Give finicky eaters the liberty of filling their own plate from this mostly savory spread.
Festive Fruit Pops
Have extra after the feast is over? Use leftover pineapple for a breakfast fruit plate, or blend it into smoothies.
Independence Ice-Cream Cake
Get a head start on the holiday by making this cake a day ahead and freezing it overnight. Top with berries and reserved puree just before serving.
Watermelon Dessert Pizza
To toast the coconut, cook it in a skillet over medium heat, stirring frequently, until golden brown, about 3 to 5 minutes.
Red, White, and Blue Ice Cream Terrine
Make-Ahead Tip: Well wrapped, this colorful dessert can be frozen for up to a week.
Firecracker Burgers
What You'll Need: Chorizo sausage, ground turkey, salt, hamburger buns, Mayonnaise, avocados, radishes, butter-lettuce leaves
Spiral Hot Dogs with Salsa Verde
Pro Tip: Making small cuts around hot dogs before grilling them boosts the flavor.
Watermelon "Ceviche"
Little-Eater Tweak: You can reduce the jalapeño pepper or skip it altogether. The dish will still taste great!
Confetti Quinoa Salad
Meatless Main: Double down on this protein-packed salad if you’ve got vegetarians coming.
Smokey Spud Salad
Bacon and chives, oh my! This Dijonbased potato salad is loaded with flavor.
From FamilyFun Magazine
Finger-Lickin’ Chicken Wings
You get a big flavor bang for your buck with these grilled wings!
From FamilyFun Magazine
Peach Iced Tea
Say cheers to the red, white, and blue with a sweet summer sipper.
From FamilyFun Magazine
Grilled Corn with Honey-Lime Butter
This sweet-and-salty butter is so good you’ll want to slather it on everything!
From FamilyFun Magazine
Tomato-Peach Salad
In-season tomatoes and peaches make this salad irresistibly juicy and delicious.
From FamilyFun Magazine
Patriotic Whoopie Pies
Fun sprinkle decorations give these sweet sandwiches some patriotic pizzazz.
From FamilyFun Magazine
Triple-Berry Float
We packed loads of berry flavor into this cool patriotic float.
From FamilyFun Magazine
Sparkling Pastry Stars with Strawberry Whipped Cream
This simple dessert will be the star— literally!—of your block party.
From FamilyFun Magazine