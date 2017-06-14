4th of July Dessert Recipes
Patriot’s Pie
What You'll Need: Strawberry ice cream, graham-cracker crust, fresh blueberries, vanilla ice cream, pasteurized liquid egg whites, cream of tartar, granulated sugar, vanilla extract.
Independence Day Ice Cream Cupcakes
Party favorites unite! These all-in-one birthday treats are made with cake and ice cream.
Red Rocket Pops
We’ve improved the classic ice-cream-truck offering by making it with fresh fruit and dipping it in a light candy coating dusted with popping candy. Find these out-of-this-world molds at Tovolo.
Tip: To fully enjoy the popping candies, serve within one hour.
50th-State Snow Cones
These cool concoctions pay homage to Hawaiian shave ice, a popular island dessert often flavored with tropical fruits like pineapple or guava. It's also dairy free!
Red, White, and Blueberry Sundae Cups
What makes these mini fruit-studded scoops revolutionary? The edible cinnamon-sugar cups they come in!
Star-spangled Parfait
Colorful layers of flavored gelatin and whipped cream give our light and tasty dessert its banner good looks.
For four servings, make one box each of red and blue gelatin according to the package directions. In tall, clear glasses, alternate layers of red gelatin and whipped topping (we used Cool Whip), as shown. Top with the blue gelatin. (For the fruity version on our cover, substitute raspberries and blueberries.) Finish with a slice of star fruit.
Fireworks Cookies
Add pizzazz to a classic treat with this sizzling (and simple!) idea. Bake a batch of your favorite sugar cookies, spread with white frosting, and sprinkle on red popping candy (we used strawberry Pop Rocks) and blue sugar.
Idea by Jessie Oleson of cakespy.com
Red, White and Blue Dipped Strawberries
For a dessert that's dandier than Yankee Doodle himself, dip strawberries in creamy yogurt and blue decorating sugar, then sit back and savor the sweetness of our nation's birthday
Cheery Cherries
Dress up a fave fruit of summer. Over a pot of simmering water, melt 1/2 cup white chocolate chips with 1/2 teaspoon vegetable oil. If desired, add red or blue food coloring, stirring over the heat until the chocolate is smooth. Dip the cherries and set them on a parchment-lined tray to dry.