Food & Recipes

Celebrate the Fourth of July with food and recipes that play up the colors red, white, and blue. Plus healthy choices for picnic foods that kids and adults will love.

Fruity Dessert Tacos for the 4th of July

Looking for an easy Independence Day dessert? You'll wow the kids (and their grown-ups) with these red, white, and blue fruit tacos from the cookbook Taco! Taco! Taco!
4th of July Dessert Recipes

Take the liberty of chilling out this Fourth of July with one of these red, white and blue treats.
6 Games and Treats for a Fun Fourth of July Beach Party

From candy rocket kebabs to a patriotic ring toss game, you'll find everything you need here to throw a fun Independence Day party with kids.
5 Creative Hot Dog Toppings

In a summer cookout rut? Put aside that ketchup, mustard, and relish and try your hot dogs topped with these 5 clever combos!
July 4th Patriotic Pops

Instructions for making a fruity Fourth of July treat.
4th of July Food Ideas for a Patriotic Potluck

Upgrade your classic all-American Independence Day party with these 4th of July desserts, appetizers, drinks, and more red-white-and-blue recipes.
Summer Backyard BBQ

Nothing says summer quite like the smoky-sweet flavor of a backyard BBQ. Here are some cool ways to beat the heat and fuel summer fun. It's time to grab your tongs, fire up the grill, and get cooking!
5 Easy Grilled Summer Salads

We'll show you how to create a delicious summer salad that's easy to fix -- plus, your kids will love it!
Sizzling Summer Sandwiches

Deliciously Healthy Barbecue Recipes

Patriotic Puddings

Fire-cracker Snack

