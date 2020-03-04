Patriotic Printables

20+ Fun 4th of July Activities for the Whole Family
Celebrate July 4th with this collection of great games, decorations, crafts, and more — all perfect for an Independence Day party!
More and More Flags
Need a way to keep kids busy as you prep for your Memorial Day or Fourth of July bash? Print out these flags for them to personalize and color.
Parade Coloring Book Page
Strike up the band and color away!
Picnic Coloring Book Page
A coloring book page that's good enough to eat!
Stars and Stripes
Color the U.S. Flag white for purity and innocence, red for hardiness and valor, and blue for vigilance, perseverance, and justice. (Or whatever colors your kid's creative mind decides!)
Celebrate Freedom!
This 4th of July, bring out the patriotic spirit in your child with our fun and simple printables.