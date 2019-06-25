4th of July Games & Activities

6 Games and Treats for a Fun Fourth of July Beach Party

From candy rocket kebabs to a patriotic ring toss game, you'll find everything you need here to throw a fun Independence Day party with kids.
20+ Fun 4th of July Activities for the Whole Family

Celebrate July 4th with this collection of great games, decorations, crafts, and more — all perfect for an Independence Day party!
Stately Symbol

Ignite the holiday spirit in your guests from the moment they arrive. This themed wreath will be great to reuse every year.
Go for the Glory

Set up a friendly competition with this tossable tic-tac-toe. Perfect for a block party or an afternoon barbeque, the kids will love the life-size version of this childhood classic.
Holiday Headgear Craft

Before the parade passes by, be sure to dress for the occasion. This cute crown completes the perfect outfit for the celebration.
Lady Liberty

Nothing is more iconic on July Fourth than The Statue of Liberty. Wear this simple headpiece as a badge of honor.
Festive Flags

Show your pride this Fourth of July or Memorial Day with these all-American decorations. Hang homemade wind socks in red, white, and blue, and let your spirit fly!
Flowery Flags

For a more feminine touch to celebrate our country's forefathers, craft these red, white, and 'bloom' barrettes.
Canned Goods Can Toss

