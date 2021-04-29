10 Free 4th of July Coloring Pages for Kids
Celebrate Independence Day at home—and share some fun facts about America's birthday—with these free 4th of July coloring pages featuring fireworks, flags, the Statue of Liberty, and more.
Patriotic Symbols
This coloring page displays several patriotic symbols: Uncle Sam's hat, the Statue of Liberty's crown, the U.S. flag, and the Liberty Bell. Your kids can cut out each picture to hang on the fridge!
Statue of Liberty Crown
Get your little prince/princess ready for the fireworks display with a DIY Statue of Liberty crown. Though our printable only shows seven windows, it's important to note that the actual statue has 25, which symbolize the gemstones found in the world.
Uncle Sam's Hat
After your child gives Uncle Sam’s hat a splash of color, attach a string at each end and let the dress-up fun begin!
Independence Day
Want to keep your child entertained for a decent chunk of time? Print out this festive coloring page, which is jam-packed with patriotic imagery for Independence Day.
American Flag
Encourage your kids to decorate this flag with the classic red, white, and blue color scheme. As they do, teach them about the meaning behind the hues: white is for purity and innocence; red is for hardiness and valor; and blue is for vigilance, perseverance, and justice.
Pledge of Allegiance
Have a little one learning the Pledge of Allegiance this 4th of July? Print out this coloring page for them to decorate, then hang it up in a spot where you'll see it together every day.
Lady Liberty
Hand over this Statue of Liberty printable with a side of fun facts. Did you know the crown's seven rays represent Earth's seven seas and continents?
Firecracker
Wish America "Happy Birthday" with this fun-loving coloring page—complete with a smiling firecracker!
Stars and Stripes
On this free 4th of July coloring page, an American flag blows in the breeze. Fun fact: The horizontal stripes represent the original 13 colonies, while the stars symbolize all 50 states.
4th of July Parade
Get excited for your town's 4th of July parade with this cute coloring page starring kids playing festive tunes.