Fun Fourth of July Picnic Ideas

What You'll Need:

Can (rinsed clean and label removed)

Drill and 1/4" drill bit (or hammer and 1/4"-diameter nail)

Colored duct tape

1/4"-diameter threaded rod (20" to 36" long)

1/4" locking nut

Two 1/4" washers

1/4" wing nut

Small balls

Make It:

Using a drill with a 1/4" bit or a hammer and 1/4"-diameter nail, puncture a hole in center of bottom of can. Decorate can with strips of colored duct tape. Thread locking nut onto end of threaded rod, then thread on a washer. Slide rod through the hole you made, so washer and locking nut are inside the can. Slide remaining washer onto rod on outside of can. Thread wing nut onto rod; tighten as much as possible. Repeat steps with cans of different sizes.

To Play:

Spike cans into ground and mark a line for throwers to stand behind. Give each player an equal number of balls on their turn. Award one point for each ball they get into a large can, two for medium-size ones, and three for the smallest (and most challenging) cans.