What You’ll Need: Fabric glue or acrylic craft paint, 2 paper plates, stiff stencil brush, paper towels, rigid fireworks stencil (we like the metal one from Stampendous Dreamweaver, at Amazon), trucker hat (available at craft stores or Amazon), fine glitter

What To Do:

1. Pour a thin layer of glue or paint onto a paper plate. Dab in the stencil brush, then blot excess off onto a paper towel.

2. Carefully hold the stencil in place on the hat. Bounce the paintbrush up and down, reloading with paint as needed, until the image is complete. Gently lift the stencil up and sprinkle glitter over the glue or paint. Shake excess off into another paper plate to reuse.

3. Clean the stencil, move to another part of the hat, and repeat. Let dry completely before wearing.