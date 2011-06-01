Fourth of July Parade Decorations
Sparkler Hat
What You’ll Need: Fabric glue or acrylic craft paint, 2 paper plates, stiff stencil brush, paper towels, rigid fireworks stencil (we like the metal one from Stampendous Dreamweaver, at Amazon), trucker hat (available at craft stores or Amazon), fine glitter
What To Do:
1. Pour a thin layer of glue or paint onto a paper plate. Dab in the stencil brush, then blot excess off onto a paper towel.
2. Carefully hold the stencil in place on the hat. Bounce the paintbrush up and down, reloading with paint as needed, until the image is complete. Gently lift the stencil up and sprinkle glitter over the glue or paint. Shake excess off into another paper plate to reuse.
3. Clean the stencil, move to another part of the hat, and repeat. Let dry completely before wearing.
Star Shorts
What You’ll Need: Acrylic craft paint, paper plate, star stamp, denim or cotton shorts
What To Do:
1. Spread paint into a thin layer on the plate. Press the stamp into paint, wipe the edges clean, and stamp onto shorts. Repeat to cover as desired! Let dry.
Bottle Holder
What You’ll Need: Wax paper, duct tape
What To Do:
1. Create a rectangular pattern from wax paper 1 in. shorter than the height and 1 in. wider than the circumference of your bottle. Cut out.
2. Cover both sides of the pattern with tape.
3. Roll into a cylinder and tape the seam.
4. Make an X with two layers of tape. Attach to bottom of cylinder.
5. Make a skinny strap: Cut tape to desired length; fold in half. Tape 2 in. of each end inside of the top of the cylinder. Add more tape to the outside to secure.
Pup Tutu
What You’ll Need: • 1-in.-wide elastic, adhesive Velcro squares, 2 or 3 spools (25 yds. each) of 6-in.-wide tulle ribbon
What To Do:
1. Measure your dog’s waist. Subtract 1 in. and cut a piece of elastic to that size. Add Velcro squares to both of the ends.
2. Cut strips of tulle ribbon to a length you like and tie onto the elastic. Dress your pooch!
Wheely Cute
Streamers, ribbon, and Fun Fringe ($6) dress up bikes, trikes, scooters, and wagons for the parade.
Wild Flower
These festive blooms are easy to make by layering painted coffee filters.
WHAT YOU'LL NEED
3 coffee filters
Red and blue paint
Paintbrush
Chenille stem
Bobby pin or rubber band
Wild Flower: Step 1
Paint the inside of a coffee filter red and another blue. You only have to coat the ruffled edges of the filter. Let dry.
Wild Flower: Step 2
Stack 3 filters and puncture the center with a chenille stem. Wind 1" of the chenille stem in a knot in the inside of flower. Bunch filters in back and wrap 2" of stem around them tightly to secure.
Wild Flower: Step 3
Fluff the coffee-filter layers to form a flower and attach it to a bobby pin or a rubber band using the chenille stem.
Quirky Crown
Believe it or not, this hat is made from duct tape and drinking straws!
WHAT YOU'LL NEED
Fabric measuring tape
Duct tape
7-10 drinking straws
Scissors
Metallic chenille stems
Letter stickers
Quirky Crown: Step 1
Measure around child's head. Cut a piece of tape 1" to 2" longer than that length. With sticky side up, place straws on tape. Cover with another piece of tape.
Quirky Crown: Step 2
Twirl the ends of the metallic chenille stems around your pointer finger, and insert one into the hole of each straw.
Quirky Crown: Step 3
Spell out the child's name with letter stickers across the front. Attach a small piece of tape to the two ends to form the crown.
Sparkler Sticks
Attach curly gift ribbons ($1) to a dowel to make a simple baton that's fun to shake.
Draggin' Wagon
Make this adorable noisemaker with colored tape and recycled tin cans.
WHAT YOU'LL NEED
Tin cans
Screwdriver
Hammer
Colored tape
Office dot stickers
Clear packing tape
Twine or ribbon
Scissors
Draggin' Wagon: Step 1
Wash cans and let dry. Place screwdriver on closed end of can and make a hole by tapping with a hammer.
Draggin' Wagon: Step 2
Decorate cans with colored tape and dot stickers, and cover surface with clear packing tape to protect from scrapes.
Draggin' Wagon: Step 3
Thread twine through the hole and make a knot on the inside of the can. Cut the string at least 2' long and tie securely to the back of the wagon.