Fourth of July Parade Decorations

By Amanda Kingloff
June 01, 2011
Call the neighborhood kids and deck them out in all things July 4th. A festive motorcade will get everyone in the mood for fireworks and hot dogs!
Sparkler Hat

What You’ll Need: Fabric glue or acrylic craft paint, 2 paper plates, stiff stencil brush, paper towels, rigid fireworks stencil (we like  the metal one  from Stampendous Dreamweaver, at Amazon), trucker hat (available at craft stores or Amazon), fine glitter

What To Do:

1. Pour a thin layer of glue or paint onto a paper plate. Dab in the stencil brush, then blot excess off onto a paper towel.

2. Carefully hold the stencil in place on the hat. Bounce the paintbrush up and down, reloading with paint as needed, until the image is complete. Gently lift the stencil up and sprinkle glitter over the glue or paint. Shake excess off into another paper plate to reuse.

3. Clean the stencil, move to another part  of the hat, and repeat. Let dry completely before wearing.

Star Shorts

What You’ll Need: Acrylic craft paint, paper plate, star stamp, denim or cotton shorts

What To Do:

1. Spread paint into a thin layer on the plate. Press the stamp into paint, wipe the edges clean, and stamp onto shorts. Repeat to cover as desired! Let dry.

Bottle Holder

What You’ll Need: Wax paper, duct tape

What To Do:

1. Create a rectangular pattern from wax paper 1 in. shorter than the height and 1 in. wider than the circumference of your bottle. Cut out.

2. Cover both sides of the pattern with tape.

3. Roll into a cylinder and tape the seam.

4. Make an X with two layers of tape. Attach to bottom of cylinder.

5. Make a skinny strap: Cut tape to desired length; fold in half. Tape 2 in. of each end inside of the top of the cylinder. Add more tape to the outside to secure.

Pup Tutu

What You’ll Need: • 1-in.-wide  elastic, adhesive Velcro squares, 2 or 3 spools (25 yds. each) of 6-in.-wide tulle ribbon

What To Do:

1. Measure your dog’s waist. Subtract 1 in. and cut a piece of elastic to that size. Add Velcro squares to both of the ends.

2. Cut strips of  tulle ribbon to a length you like and tie onto the elastic. Dress your pooch!

Wheely Cute

Streamers, ribbon, and Fun Fringe ($6) dress up bikes, trikes, scooters, and wagons for the parade.

Wild Flower

These festive blooms are easy to make by layering painted coffee filters.

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

3 coffee filters

Red and blue paint

Paintbrush

Chenille stem

Bobby pin or rubber band

Wild Flower: Step 1

Paint the inside of a coffee filter red and another blue. You only have to coat the ruffled edges of the filter. Let dry.

Wild Flower: Step 2

Stack 3 filters and puncture the center with a chenille stem. Wind 1" of the chenille stem in a knot in the inside of flower. Bunch filters in back and wrap 2" of stem around them tightly to secure.

Wild Flower: Step 3

Fluff the coffee-filter layers to form a flower and attach it to a bobby pin or a rubber band using the chenille stem.

Quirky Crown

Believe it or not, this hat is made from duct tape and drinking straws!

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

Fabric measuring tape

Duct tape

7-10 drinking straws

Scissors

Metallic chenille stems

Letter stickers

Quirky Crown: Step 1

Measure around child's head. Cut a piece of tape 1" to 2" longer than that length. With sticky side up, place straws on tape. Cover with another piece of tape.

Quirky Crown: Step 2

Twirl the ends of the metallic chenille stems around your pointer finger, and insert one into the hole of each straw.

Quirky Crown: Step 3

Spell out the child's name with letter stickers across the front. Attach a small piece of tape to the two ends to form the crown.

Sparkler Sticks

Attach curly gift ribbons ($1) to a dowel to make a simple baton that's fun to shake.

Draggin' Wagon

Make this adorable noisemaker with colored tape and recycled tin cans.

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

Tin cans

Screwdriver

Hammer

Colored tape

Office dot stickers

Clear packing tape

Twine or ribbon

Scissors

Draggin' Wagon: Step 1

Wash cans and let dry. Place screwdriver on closed end of can and make a hole by tapping with a hammer.

Draggin' Wagon: Step 2

Decorate cans with colored tape and dot stickers, and cover surface with clear packing tape to protect from scrapes.

Draggin' Wagon: Step 3

Thread twine through the hole and make a knot on the inside of the can. Cut the string at least 2' long and tie securely to the back of the wagon.

