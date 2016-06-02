5 Fun Crafts for the 4th of July

The perfect macaroni flair.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED Various pastas (we used rotelle, rigatoni, penne, farfallini, and cannelloni); Plastic baggies; Food coloring (like India Tree Nature’s Colors); Rubbing alcohol Parchment paper; Yarn (or 2 to 3 premade pom-poms or tassels per child); Scissors (at least one pair for 2 to 3 kids); Shoelaces or paracord (for stringing necklaces)

1. Before the party, dye the uncooked pasta. Separate pasta into plastic baggies. Add a few drops of food coloring and two caps of alcohol to each. Close and shake until the pasta is coated. Place on parchment paper to dry.

2. At the party, set out dyed noodles, yarn, and shoelaces or paracord. Show the kids how to make tassels and pom-poms (left), then let them loose!

TO MAKE POM-POMS Wrap yarn around four fingers 50 times; cut the tail. Pull off the bundle; double-knot a new piece around the middle. Cut open the loops; trim to shape.

TO MAKE TASSELS Wrap yarn around four fingers 20 times. Pull off the bundle and cut the tail; double-knot a new piece near the top. Wrap a third piece around the top six times and double-knot it. Cut open the long loops and trim.