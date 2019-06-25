4th of July Crafts

Show your patriotic spirit! Try these crafts, games, and activities to make this Fourth of July extra fun for the kids.

Most Recent

4 Fun Ways to Decorate Kids' Bike Spokes

4 Fun Ways to Decorate Kids' Bike Spokes

Make your kid's ride stand out with these easy-to-do bicycle decorations, whether you're planning to ride in a parade or just cruising around town.
Read More
How to Decorate Your Kid's Bike for a Patriotic Parade

How to Decorate Your Kid's Bike for a Patriotic Parade

We hold this truth to be self-evident: Every kid loves a parade. Even better: decking out their bike or trike to ride in one!
Read More
6 Games and Treats for a Fun Fourth of July Beach Party

6 Games and Treats for a Fun Fourth of July Beach Party

From candy rocket kebabs to a patriotic ring toss game, you'll find everything you need here to throw a fun Independence Day party with kids.
Read More
July 4th Lady Liberty Crown

July 4th Lady Liberty Crown

Instructions for making a Fourth of July crown from craft foam.
Read More
5 Fun Crafts for the 4th of July

5 Fun Crafts for the 4th of July

Get ready to rock your block party this Fourth of July! Gather friends into your star-spangled backyard for a day of silly costumes, serious lip-syncing, and macaroni necklaces. Let the fireworks begin!
Read More
20+ Fun 4th of July Activities for the Whole Family

20+ Fun 4th of July Activities for the Whole Family

Celebrate July 4th with this collection of great games, decorations, crafts, and more — all perfect for an Independence Day party!
Read More

More 4th of July Crafts

Make a Paper Star

Make a Paper Star

These hanging stars may look store-bought, but they're a cinch to cut and fold. Make red, white, and blue stars for a patriotic front porch display!
Read More
Festive Flags

Festive Flags

Show your pride this Fourth of July or Memorial Day with these all-American decorations. Hang homemade wind socks in red, white, and blue, and let your spirit fly!
Read More
Fourth of July Parade Decorations

Fourth of July Parade Decorations

Read More
Firecracker Flags

Firecracker Flags

Read More
July 4th Fun

July 4th Fun

Read More
Fourth of July Parade Stick Craft

Fourth of July Parade Stick Craft

Read More

Bandana Banner

No celebration is complete without appropriate décor. This holiday garland and matching placemat will kick off your July Fourth feast. Consider these crafts your declaration of independence.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com