4th of July

For kids, July 4th is a fun-filled day of red, white, and blue. See a parade, enjoy classic picnic foods, and be sure to plan to stay up late for fireworks. Here are tips and ideas to make this holiday fun and safe for everyone.

The baby girl was just one month old when she was injured by a firework at a block party in Brooklyn. 
Looking for a new July 4th tradition to add on to the BBQ and fireworks? Steal an idea from these celebratory families. 
Forget pink and blue—these patriotic Independence Day-inspired pregnancy announcements are all about the red, white, and blue.
Take the liberty of chilling out this Fourth of July with one of these red, white and blue treats.
From candy rocket kebabs to a patriotic ring toss game, you'll find everything you need here to throw a fun Independence Day party with kids.
Instructions for making a Fourth of July crown from craft foam.
Celebrate July 4th with this collection of great games, decorations, crafts, and more — all perfect for an Independence Day party!
Now is a great time to explain to your children what makes our country so special. And if you're inspired to jump right in, we've got a list of great kids' books about the U.S. and lyrics to some grand old patriotic songs.
July 4th Patriotic Pops

Instructions for making a fruity Fourth of July treat.

