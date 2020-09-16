Funko Pop Just Released Its 2020 Harry Potter Advent Calendar, and It’s on Sale

Christmas is a few months away, but the countdown to the holiday is officially on. Funko Pop just released its 2020 Harry Potter Advent Calendar, which is available for pre-order on Amazon now, and we can’t wait to see what’s inside.
The calendar features 24 mini figures from the Wizarding World, and Funko Pop has already revealed four of this year’s figures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, and Hagrid. But fans can expect more wizards, witches, house elves, and mythical creatures to be included in the popular calendar. The characters revealed so far are dressed in casual winter wear—which is quite a change from last year’s formal attire. This is certainly a great time to be a Potterhead.
To buy! Funko Advent Calendar: 2020 Harry Potter, $39.99; amazon.com
The calendar is designed to look like the inside of Hogwarts, and each day brings a new cute surprise. Plus, it’s on sale right now for just $39.99, marked down from the original price of $59.99 by 33 percent. It will be officially released on October 15, and shipping will start soon after. If you want to buy this calendar, we suggest doing so now. If last year is any indication, this calendar is sure to sell out quickly (and shipping times will likely be delayed this year, so you’ll want to order early to get it in time).
As a special treat, Funko Pop also released Harry Potter Mystery Mini Snow Globes for pre-order. While you can see all the characters available, the one you actually get will be a surprise.
Funko Pop also is giving you the chance to score Dragon Ball Z and Nightmare Before Christmas advent calendars on sale, so there is something for everyone on your (countdown to) Christmas list.