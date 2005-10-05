Ideas for Hanukkah

Using template, cut blue card stock. An adult can score edges and X marks using the X-Acto knife. Paint on hebrew letters with glue; cover with glitter. When dry, fold paper into box and tape inside edges together. With shears, cut dowel to 10 inches and sharpen one end. Poke dowel through x marks cut on top and bottom of the dreidel.

2. Take turns spinning the dreidel. If it lands on nun (See picture below), you get nothing. If it lands on hay (See picture below), you get half the pot. If it lands on shin (See picture below), you must put your gelt into the pot. If it lands on gimel (See picture below), you get to take the whole pot. Whoever ends up with the most gelt wins!