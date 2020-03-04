4 Multiracial Families Share How They Make the Holidays Work
When the season kicks off, these multicultural families know there's not just one way to celebrate—especially when there are so many traditions to go around!
Meet Shmelf, the New Hanukkah Elf
He's arrived just in time for Hanukkah, so don't forget to leave him out some gelt!
18 Festive Hanukkah Crafts and Recipes for Kids
Looking for fun ways to celebrate the Festival of Lights with your kids? These recipes and crafts for Hanukkah will keep them entertained all eight nights.
A Colorful Feast for Hanukkah's Festival of Lights
Light the menorah, spin the dreidel, and feast on a colorful winter meal to ring in the 8 nights of Hanukkah.
Cool Hanukkah Menorah Craft
Your child will love making a menorah he can "light" each night.
Ideas for Hanukkah
Make your holiday special with these ideas and recipes.