The Best Hanukkah Trivia for Kids

Why do we celebrate Hanukkah for eight nights? Why are traditional Hanukkah foods usually fried? During the Festival of Lights, impress your family with these eye-opening trivia questions and answers.

From lighting a menorah to eating sufganiyot (fried jelly doughnuts) and spinning the dreidel, Hanukkah gives families with the opportunity to connect through a variety of time-honored traditions. And with the Festival of Lights right around the corner, what better time to brush up on your Hanukkah trivia? Testing your loved ones' knowledge of the eight-night holiday can serve as a jovial conversation starter, so we compiled a few of our favorite Hanukkah trivia facts that'll impress guests of all ages.

Where does the name of the holiday—Hanukkah, traditionally spelled Chanukah—come from?

Answer: It means "dedication"

The word Chanukah stems from the Hebrew word for "inauguration," "consecration," or "dedication." To understand this meaning, it helps to know a brief history of Hanukkah. In the second century B.C.E., Hellenistic Greeks of Syria gained control of Judea (the Land of Israel). They imposed pagan beliefs on the Jewish people, and they also desecrated the holy Second Temple. A group known as the Maccabees eventually defeated the Greek-Syrian oppressors. Hanukkah celebrates the the Jews' rededication of the Second Temple.

Why do we celebrate Hanukkah for eight nights?

Answer: To commemorate the miracle of the oil—and perhaps as a nod to Sukkot.

The history commonly taught to Jewish children in Hebrew and Sunday schools stems from the Talmud, a central text of Judaism. According to the Talmud, the Maccabees returned to the Second Temple after defeating their Greek-Syrian oppressors. And as they cleansed the holy building for rededication, they found only one jug of oil blessed and sealed by the high priest, the Kohen Gadol. The oil seemed to be enough to light the menorah for just one night, but miraculously, it burned for eight total nights.

However, the Second Book of the Maccabees (c. 124 BCE), written in Egypt, notes that Hanukkah is celebrated for eight days because it was actually a belated celebration of Sukkot. This is an important fall harvest holiday that the Jews weren't able to celebrate while they fought their oppressors.

Why do we light just one candle of the menorah per night?

Answer: To mirror our increasing happiness over the course of the holiday

Back in the first century, two Jewish scholars (Shammai and Hillel) disagreed on how to light the menorah over the eight-night holiday. Followers of Shammai suggested that all eight candles be lit on the first night, and we should decrease by one each consecutive night to count down the days. But those who followed Hillel thought the number of candles lit should increase by one each night—and our happiness would increase along with it. That upbeat take informs the practice Jews follow worldwide to this day.

What is the name of the ninth candle on the menorah?

Answer: Shamash

Although there are just eight nights of the Jewish holiday, and therefore one candle per night, Hanukkah menorahs accommodate nine candles. The one in the middle is referred to as the "shamash," which means "helper" or "attendant" in Hebrew. Its lit first and used to light the other candles on the menorah, and its purpose is to be at the ready to "serve" and relight any candles that should get extinguished.

Its symbolism is also meant to teach us to support and teach others who could, in turn, perform mitzvahs (good deeds). As Rabbi David Wolpe said in 1948, "The Shamash lights the other candles. Be the Shamash."

True or false: Hanukkah falls on a different date every calendar year.

Answer: True.

Hanukkah begins on the evening of the 25th day of the Hebrew lunar month of Kislev every year. But the corresponding date on the Gregorian calendar changes each year, so sometimes, Hanukkah falls right after Thanksgiving. Other times it kicks off right around Christmas.

What are the Hebrew letters on a dreidel?

Answer: Nun, Gimel, Hey or Chai, and Shin

The Hebrew letters stand for "nes gadol haya sham," which means "a great miracle happened there." In Israel, dreidels actually say "nun," "gimmel," "hey," and "pey," which means "a great miracle happened here."

Under what president did the lighting of the National Menorah begin?

Answer: President Jimmy Carter

The National Menorah, located near the White House in Washington, D.C., was first lit by President Carter in 1979 and has been erected and lit every year since. It stands at 30 feet high.

Why are traditional Hanukkah foods—like latkes and sufganiyot—fried?

Answer: To commemorate the miracle of the oil