21 Hanukkah Songs for Kids

Hanukkah is spread out over eight days so there is plenty of time to sing, dance, and enjoy Hanukkah songs. The best Hanukkah songs for kids are fun and upbeat but still manage to convey the importance of the holiday.

There's plenty of Hanukkah songs to enjoy that you might remember learning yourself when you were at school. They help kids to understand the miracle that is celebrated during the eight days of Hanukkah when a day's supply of menorah oil lasted for more than a week. These songs also teach kids about the resiliency of the Jewish people and an important military victory in their history.

But along with the educational songs you may have heard, there are more modern Hanukkah songs then ever just waiting to become classics. We rounded up our favorites of every kind so you can curate your own playlist with a great selection of Hanukkah songs for kids and parents to enjoy.

Traditional Hanukkah Songs

These are the songs you probably remember singing yourself at school and at home in the run-up to Hanukkah. The oldies are often the best ones so play them loud for your own kids and continue the tradition.

"Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel" by Various Artists "Light One Candle" by Peter, Paul and Mary "Happy Joyous Hanukkah" by The Klezmatics "Hanukkah Oh Hanukkah" by Various Artists

Modern Hanukkah Songs

These contemporary songs will interest older kids as they sound more like modern pop or in some cases hip hop tunes rather than old-fashioned holiday music.

"8 Days" (Of Hanukkah) by Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings "Pass the Candle" (From Left to Right) by Michelle Citrin "Chanukah Bamba" by Shira Kline "Hanukkah Oh Hanukkah" by Erran Baron Cohen

Singalong and Action Hanukkah Songs

Little kids will love these action songs that bring the story of Hanukkah alive through song and dance. They will probably learn them at preschool and will enjoy teaching mom and dad all the moves!

"I am a Little Dreidel" by Kiboomers "Ocho Kandelikas" (Eight Little Candles) by Pink Martini "Hanukkah is Here" by Jack Hartmann Kids "Latkes Are Sizzling In The Pan" (to the tune of When Johnny Comes Marching Home)

The latkes are frying in the pan, hurrah, hurrah!

The latkes are frying in the pan, hurrah, hurrah!

And when they have cooked up nice and brown,

We'll take them out and sit right down

And we'll eat those yummy latkes on this Hanukkah night!

Educational Hanukkah Songs

Although Hanukkah is a lot of fun it also commemorates an important historical period and tells the story of the Jewish victory and the rededication of the temple in Jerusalem. These songs help to impart knowledge about this special festival of lights in an upbeat interesting way.

"Judah Maccabee, The Hammer" by Peter and Ellen Allard "Chanukah Blessings" by Julie Silver "Hanukkah With Veronica Monica" by Sesame Street "Official Hanukkah Song" by Chanukah Jewish Rock of Ages

Funny Hanukkah Songs

For those times when you just want to giggle with your kids press play on these funny Hanukkah songs that will have the whole family chuckling.