8 Gift Ideas for the 8 Nights of Hanukkah
For the First Night of Hanukkah
No matter your kids’ age, they love to document everything. The gift of a Fujifilm Instax Mini Star Wars Instant Camera is perfect for the first night of Hanukkah so the kids can record the remaining seven nights via instant prints. Just be sure to include an extra set of film so it doesn't run out.
Did we mention the force? What kid would not flip for a Star Wars-inspired instant camera? May the force be L'Chaim.
For the Second Night of Hanukkah
The second gift of Hanukkah is bluely noted. After all, it is common knowledge that blue and white are the primary colors of the Jewish holiday. Blue and white are also the colors of the Israeli flag. As luck would have it, Pantone’s newly announced hue of 2020 is Classic Blue. What aspiring VSCO Girl would not love to unwrap a classic blue Waterproof Scrunchie crafted by the artisans at Wunderkin Co.?
For the Third Night of Hanukkah
Let the third gift of Hanukkah be the gift of cozy! Any little boy or girl would love to snuggle in one of the coziest fleece crewnecks. We love the small business aesthetic of Dudley Stephens’ Kids Crewneck in Terry Fleece designs. Even better, the high-quality cozy fleece is unisex, plus it comes in a variety of colors.
For the Fourth Night of Hanukkah
On the fourth night of Hanukkah, you’ll gift something that will make every pre-teen’s heart melt, the Pink Puffer phone case from CaseMate. Now, your aspiring vlogger will have the coolest (and warmest) phone case inspired by their favorite bright puffer coat.
Caution, this phone case is Instagram gold!
For the Fifth Night of Hanukkah
The fifth gift of Hanukkah possibly might be the sweetest, a gingerbread Hanukkah house. This darling blue and white gingerbread house comes with the option to put your little’s name on the home exterior.
Not only will the Hanukkah Gingerbread House act as decoration for the remaining holiday nights, but it will also be a sweat treat for the kids to snack on post latkes (potato pancakes).
For the Sixth Night of Hanukkah
The sixth gift of Hanukkah is a warm one. Meet the Quilted Coat. This monogram-able coat is a dual lightweight quilted blanket that can be worn as a cap! This snug gift is perfect for any little one to snuggle fireside and spin the dreidel.
Bonus: This cozy wrap also has a hood and folds itself into a little duffle bag.
For the Seventh Night of Hanukkah
Little crafts to keep the kiddos busy while the adults are prepping for the evening’s feast is an idea as bright at the family menorah.
We love clever (and easy) craft ideas such as the Hanukkah Dogs and Cats in festive holiday pajamas kit. After the holiday craft is complete, this Hanukkah gift will be a little memento for other Hanukkahs to come!
Not only would a Hanukkah themed craft act as a great memento, but your kids could make extras to gift to their friends. This way, they can share the light of Hanukkah with others outside of the household.
For the Eighth Night of Hanukkah
The eighth gift of Hanukkah is a special one, Mensch on the Bench. This plush toy accompanied by a storybook, tells the heroic take of Moshe the Mensch. In the story, Moshe watched over the oil while all were asleep to protect it from the Greeks. As a miracle would have it, that oil lasted eight nights. Hence the eight nights (and gifts) of Hanukkah.
If you want to have the ‘Elf on the Shelf’ experience with Moshe, parents can swap him in as Hanukkah’s first gift. This way, Moshe can watch over the family menorah just as he bravely did so on the very first Hanukkah.
Fun fact, Moshe (Mensch on the Bench) is the unofficial mascot of Team Israel’s World Baseball Classic Team. If that is not worth a few extra gold chocolate coins, we don’t know what is!