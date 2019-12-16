8 Gift Ideas for the 8 Nights of Hanukkah

The eighth gift of Hanukkah is a special one, Mensch on the Bench. This plush toy accompanied by a storybook, tells the heroic take of Moshe the Mensch. In the story, Moshe watched over the oil while all were asleep to protect it from the Greeks. As a miracle would have it, that oil lasted eight nights. Hence the eight nights (and gifts) of Hanukkah.

If you want to have the ‘Elf on the Shelf’ experience with Moshe, parents can swap him in as Hanukkah’s first gift. This way, Moshe can watch over the family menorah just as he bravely did so on the very first Hanukkah.

Fun fact, Moshe (Mensch on the Bench) is the unofficial mascot of Team Israel’s World Baseball Classic Team. If that is not worth a few extra gold chocolate coins, we don’t know what is!