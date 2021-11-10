7 Printable Hanukkah Coloring Pages for Kids
This year, Hanukkah begins on November 28. Celebrate the Jewish holiday with these printable coloring pages, which feature menorahs, dreidels, latkes, gelt, and other symbols of the Festival of Lights.
Spinning Dreidels
During Hanukkah, people play with four-sided spinning tops called dreidels. Each side displays a Hebrew letter, and together they form an acronym for the phrase Nes gadol haya sham ("A great miracle occurred there").
Hanukkah Menorah in the Window
The Hanukkah menorah (hanukkiah) is a candelabra with nine branches. You use the shamash (helper or attendant) candle, which sits higher than the rest, to light the other eight. During each night of Hanukkah, one more candle is lit than the night before.
Dreidels and Gelt
Hanukkah gelt (gold coins) are given to children during the Jewish holiday—often in chocolate form, covered in gold or silver foil.
Star of David
This Hanukkah coloring page features the Star of David, a recognizable symbol of Judaism that's made with two overlaid equilateral triangles.
Latkes
Latkes are a Hanukkah staple in many households. The crispy potato pancakes commemorate the sacred oil that burned for eight days after the Maccabees reclaimed their temple from a Syrian Greek king, who was trying to impose Greek beliefs on the Jewish people.
Happy Hanukkah
After your kid colors the menorah and dreidels, you can display this Hanukkah coloring page to celebrate the Festival of Lights.
Hanukkah Symbols
This Hanukkah coloring page features many symbols of the Jewish holiday, including a menorah with candles, the Star of David, a dreidel, gelt, sufganiyot (jelly donut), and a wrapped present.