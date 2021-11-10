7 Printable Hanukkah Coloring Pages for Kids

By Editors of Parents November 10, 2021
Credit: Illustration by Emma Darvick

This year, Hanukkah begins on November 28. Celebrate the Jewish holiday with these printable coloring pages, which feature menorahs, dreidels, latkes, gelt, and other symbols of the Festival of Lights. 

Spinning Dreidels

Credit: Illustration by Emma Darvick
DOWNLOAD HERE

During Hanukkah, people play with four-sided spinning tops called dreidels. Each side displays a Hebrew letter, and together they form an acronym for the phrase Nes gadol haya sham ("A great miracle occurred there").

Hanukkah Menorah in the Window

Credit: Illustration by Emma Darvick
DOWNLOAD HERE

The Hanukkah menorah (hanukkiah) is a candelabra with nine branches. You use the shamash (helper or attendant) candle, which sits higher than the rest, to light the other eight. During each night of Hanukkah, one more candle is lit than the night before. 

Dreidels and Gelt

Credit: Illustration by Emma Darvick
DOWNLOAD HERE

Hanukkah gelt (gold coins) are given to children during the Jewish holiday—often in chocolate form, covered in gold or silver foil. 

Star of David

Credit: Illustration by Emma Darvick
DOWNLOAD HERE

This Hanukkah coloring page features the Star of David, a recognizable symbol of Judaism that's made with two overlaid equilateral triangles. 

Latkes

Credit: Illustration by Emma Darvick
DOWNLOAD HERE

Latkes are a Hanukkah staple in many households. The crispy potato pancakes commemorate the sacred oil that burned for eight days after the Maccabees reclaimed their temple from a Syrian Greek king, who was trying to impose Greek beliefs on the Jewish people.

Happy Hanukkah

Credit: Illustration by Emma Darvick
DOWNLOAD HERE

After your kid colors the menorah and dreidels, you can display this Hanukkah coloring page to celebrate the Festival of Lights. 

Hanukkah Symbols

Credit: Illustration by Emma Darvick
DOWNLOAD HERE

This Hanukkah coloring page features many symbols of the Jewish holiday, including a menorah with candles, the Star of David, a dreidel, gelt, sufganiyot (jelly donut), and a wrapped present. 

