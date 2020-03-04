Gifts

We have the best Hanukkah gift ideas for kids and adults of all ages. From gifts you buy to gifts you make, we'll help you make this a Hanukkah to remember.

Most Recent

8 Gift Ideas for the 8 Nights of Hanukkah
Hanukkah 2021 starts on November 28. Still looking for gift ideas for kids? We rounded up eight presents that are beyond funukkah for everyone.
9 Totally Awesome Experience Gifts for Kids
Give experiences instead of gifts this season, and ask extended family to get on board too. Here are some great family Christmas ideas to give instead of gifts.
15 Practical Stocking Stuffers Everyone Will Want—for $10 or Less
Looking for stocking stuffer gift ideas this holiday season? These 15 cheery and practical choices—all $10 or less—will delight anyone on your "nice" list.
29 Personalized Gifts for Everyone On Your List
This holiday, give the loved ones on your list a customized present. These 29 personalized gift ideas are no more trouble than buying a regular trinket.
Green Monday Deals for Your Last-Minute Holiday Shopping
If you thought the major holiday sales were over for the season, think again! Green Monday (December 12) will offer some of the biggest sales this year.
Hatchimals Alert: A Shipment Will Hit Target Stores December 11
Still looking for a Hatchimal for Christmas or Hanukkah? This may be your chance.
More Gifts

This Is the Hottest Holiday Toy You Probably Can't Get
Hatchimals are wildly popular, and wildly impossible to get your hands on!
30 Gifts Kids Can Make
Attention, merry makers: Get creative with these handmade gift ideas that are fun (and inexpensive!) for kids to craft and give.
