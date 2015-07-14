With a simple process and kid-friendly steps, you can transform a bag of wax and colorful crayons into pretty candles. Make a set for Hanukkah or Kwanzaa, or just because!

Makes: 3 to 4 candles

What You'll Need: Soy wax flakes (available on Amazon or in craft stores), wide-mouth half-pint Mason jar, crayon, fine microplane grater, wooden skewers, silicone mold (we like the square eight-cavity silicone mold from Freshware), tabbed candlewicks.

What To Do:

1. Add ¼ cup wax flakes to Mason jar. Microwave for about 60 seconds, or until wax is liquefied. Remove the paper from one crayon and grate into the wax. Stir well with a skewer. Pour into one cup of the mold, filling about ½ inch.

2. Add 2 Tbs. more wax to jar and melt for 30 to 45 seconds in microwave, or until it’s liquid. Let cool for about a minute. Pour into another cup of the mold, filling about ½ inch. Repeat diluting, melting wax, and filling cups until the mold is filled.

3. When wax begins to solidify and turn opaque, poke the flat side of a skewer through the center and remove. (This will happen at different speeds for each cup you poured, so keep an eye on them as they’re hardening. Set a timer for about ten minutes so you don’t miss the window.) Let cool completely, popping the mold into the fridge for faster results.

4. Carefully remove wax squares from mold. Use the pointy end of a skewer, twisting carefully, to open up any holes if needed. Repeat steps 1 to 4 to make eight lighter layers.

5. For each candle, thread 4 to 5 layers onto a wick. Trim wick to ½ inch.

By Amy Palanjian from FamilyFun