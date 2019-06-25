8 Gift Ideas for the 8 Nights of Hanukkah
Hanukkah 2019 starts on December 22. Still looking for gift ideas for kids? We rounded up eight presents that are beyond funukkah for everyone.Read More
21 Hanukkah Songs for Kids
Fill your Hannukah music playlist with these family-friendly songs for a festive eight days and nights!Read More
This Will Be the Best Wrapping Paper at Your Gift Exchange
Get ready to win Christmas. This fun new gift wrap comes personalized with a photo of you or a loved one.Read More
Sweet Apple Latkes: A Fun Twist on a Classic Holiday Dish
Make traditional potato pancakes one night, but then surprise the kids with dessert for dinner at your next Hanukkah candle-lighting.Read More
17 Creative Ways to Celebrate Christmas AND Hanukkah
Looking for ways to celebrate both Christmas and Hanukkah? Try these tips from interfaith families to create heaps of fun in a two-for-one Chrismukkah celebration.Read More
19 Festive & Fun Hanukkah Crafts and Recipes
Celebrate all eight nights of the Festival of Lights with a different craft and recipe every day.Read More