Hanukkah

Hanukkah (or Chanukah) brings holiday fun for kids of all ages. Light the menorah, spin the dreidel, make your own latkes and more. Plus get fun ideas to make this festival of lights special for all eight nights.

8 Gift Ideas for the 8 Nights of Hanukkah

Hanukkah 2019 starts on December 22. Still looking for gift ideas for kids? We rounded up eight presents that are beyond funukkah for everyone.
21 Hanukkah Songs for Kids

Fill your Hannukah music playlist with these family-friendly songs for a festive eight days and nights!
This Will Be the Best Wrapping Paper at Your Gift Exchange

Get ready to win Christmas. This fun new gift wrap comes personalized with a photo of you or a loved one.
Sweet Apple Latkes: A Fun Twist on a Classic Holiday Dish

Make traditional potato pancakes one night, but then surprise the kids with dessert for dinner at your next Hanukkah candle-lighting. 
17 Creative Ways to Celebrate Christmas AND Hanukkah

Looking for ways to celebrate both Christmas and Hanukkah? Try these tips from interfaith families to create heaps of fun in a two-for-one Chrismukkah celebration.
19 Festive & Fun Hanukkah Crafts and Recipes

Celebrate all eight nights of the Festival of Lights with a different craft and recipe every day.
An OT-Approved Gift Guide for All Kids

Cool Hanukkah Menorah Craft

Your child will love making a menorah he can "light" each night.
Ideas for Hanukkah

Kanye West Spent HOW MUCH on North's Christmas Gifts?!

Celebrating Christmas AND Hanukkah: Are My Kids Going to Be Totally Confused?

Appreciating Traditions: When Less is More

No, Isabella, You Can't Have a Christmas Tree

Add a Little "Giving" to Your Kids' "Getting" Holidays

Toy Rental Trend Taking off This Holiday Season

