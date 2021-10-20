The Most Popular Halloween Candy in Every State

The spookiest season of the year is upon us, and that means it's time to find the perfect costume, a treat bag that's up for the challenge, and the "right" Halloween candy.

As store shelves fill up with colorful bags of tempting candy, it's clear the sweet stuff is at the forefront of this haunted holiday. In fact, a recent Instacart survey conducted by the Harris Poll shows that almost three in four Americans (73 percent) celebrate Halloween. Among those who do, more than half prefer candy over costumes, if they had to choose.

Of course, everyone's definition of the best Halloween candy is different. There's the age-old debate about candy corn (love it or hate it?), and a growing competition between Twizzlers and Red Vine (it's an East Coast/West Coast thing, apparently). And according to recent data published by Instacart, the most popular Halloween candy in your kids' haul might depend on which state you live in.

That's right—it appears each state has a clear favorite when it comes to the best Halloween candy. Check out the list below to find out which type of candy might be in short supply in your state this year.

Favorite Halloween Candy in Each State

Instacart compiled this list based on purchase data for every state—and they found quite a few regional trends.