The Most Popular Halloween Candy in Every State
Here's how the sweet stuff stacks up by state, according to a recent Instacart survey.
The spookiest season of the year is upon us, and that means it's time to find the perfect costume, a treat bag that's up for the challenge, and the "right" Halloween candy.
As store shelves fill up with colorful bags of tempting candy, it's clear the sweet stuff is at the forefront of this haunted holiday. In fact, a recent Instacart survey conducted by the Harris Poll shows that almost three in four Americans (73 percent) celebrate Halloween. Among those who do, more than half prefer candy over costumes, if they had to choose.
Of course, everyone's definition of the best Halloween candy is different. There's the age-old debate about candy corn (love it or hate it?), and a growing competition between Twizzlers and Red Vine (it's an East Coast/West Coast thing, apparently). And according to recent data published by Instacart, the most popular Halloween candy in your kids' haul might depend on which state you live in.
That's right—it appears each state has a clear favorite when it comes to the best Halloween candy. Check out the list below to find out which type of candy might be in short supply in your state this year.
Favorite Halloween Candy in Each State
Instacart compiled this list based on purchase data for every state—and they found quite a few regional trends.
- Alabama – Starburst
- Alaska – Red Vines
- Arizona – Red Vines
- Arkansas – Candy Corn
- California – Red Vines
- Colorado – Candy Corn
- Connecticut – Twizzlers
- Delaware – Swedish Fish
- Florida – YORK Peppermint Patty
- Georgia – Starburst
- Hawaii – Red Vines
- Idaho – Red Vines
- Illinois – Twizzlers
- Indiana – Twizzlers
- Iowa – Twizzlers
- Kansas – Candy Corn
- Kentucky – Candy Corn
- Louisiana – Life Savers
- Maine – Swedish Fish
- Maryland – Twizzlers
- Massachusetts – Swedish Fish
- Michigan – Twizzlers
- Minnesota – Twizzlers
- Mississippi – Candy Corn
- Missouri – Twizzlers
- Montana – Red Vines
- Nebraska – M&M's
- Nevada – Red Vines
- New Hampshire – Swedish Fish
- New Jersey – Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Chocolates
- New Mexico – Werther's Original
- New York – Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Chocolates
- North Carolina – Candy Corn
- North Dakota – Twizzlers
- Ohio – Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
- Oklahoma – Snickers
- Oregon – Red Vines
- Pennsylvania – Swedish Fish
- Rhode Island – Swedish Fish
- South Carolina – Life Savers
- South Dakota – Skittles
- Tennessee – Candy Corn
- Texas – Sour Patch Kids
- Utah – Swedish Fish
- Vermont – YORK Peppermint Patty
- Virginia – Candy Corn
- Washington – Red Vines
- Washington, D.C. – Lindt Truffles
- West Virginia – Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
- Wisconsin – Twizzlers
- Wyoming – Red Vines
