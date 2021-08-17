Don't Wait for Halloween! These Costumes Are 40% Off at Target for One Day Only

It's rather unfair to restrict Halloween to one day a year. We should really be able to dress in our favorite costumes at any time—at least, kids should be able to, anyway. On Tuesday, August 17, Target is having a one-day sale on costumes that will make so many dress-up dreams come true. With costumes discounted at 40 percent off, you can snap up Halloween gear early and let your kids play superheroes and princesses all year long.