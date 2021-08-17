Don't Wait for Halloween! These Costumes Are 40% Off at Target for One Day Only
It's rather unfair to restrict Halloween to one day a year. We should really be able to dress in our favorite costumes at any time—at least, kids should be able to, anyway. On Tuesday, August 17, Target is having a one-day sale on costumes that will make so many dress-up dreams come true. With costumes discounted at 40 percent off, you can snap up Halloween gear early and let your kids play superheroes and princesses all year long.
This one-day Target sale includes a lot of the classic Halloween-themed costumes for children, adults, and dogs. Jump on these deals now so that you, your children, and your pets won't get stuck wearing last year's wigs and witch hats when the shelves are empty come late October. You can instead dress up as cuddly llamas, wicked pirates, deadly cute sunflowers, fearless Star Wars characters, and this red squid—and have plenty of money left over for decorations (and buckets upon buckets of candy).
But as we mentioned before, this sale is an excellent opportunity to build up that year-round dress-up trunk. Dresses fit for Disney princesses, as well as queens, are available at the kind of prices we usually see on November 1. Marvel and DC superheroes, including Batman and Wonder Woman, certainly don't wait around for Halloween to save the day, and neither should your kids.
Below are some of our favorite picks from Target's one-day Halloween costume sale.
Related Items
Hyde & EEK! Boutique Toddler Adaptive Llama Halloween Costume
This soft llama jumpsuit has a full-length zipper and an opening for abdominal access, and it's so darn cuddly.
To buy: Hyde & EEK! Boutique Toddler Adaptive Llama Halloween Costume, $15 (originally $25); target.com.
Kids' DC Comics Batman Costume
The high-definition printing on this full-body Batman jumpsuit would satisfy Bruce Wayne.
To buy: Kids' DC Comics Batman Halloween Costume, $9 (originally $15); target.com.
Kids' DC Comics Wonder Woman Costume
As much as grown-ups love Gal Gadot's present-day WW getup, kids can also get a kick out of a classic Wonder Woman dress that is no less tough for its ruffles.
To buy: Kids' DC Comics Wonder Woman Costume, $9 (originally $15); target.com.
Kids' Fortnite 8Ball Halloween Costume
This is one eerie costume for a kid, but at least it gets them away from playing video games for a minute.
To buy: Kids' Fortnite 8Ball Halloween Costume, $21 (originally $35); target.com.
Baby Cinderella Tutu Costume
Remind your own princess that she's always the belle of the ball, even if she can't dance in glass slippers yet.
To buy: Baby Cinderella Tutu Halloween Costume, $15 (originally $25); target.com.
Kids' Adaptive Pirate Costume Jumpsuit
We can tell right now that this pirate costume is going to fuel plenty of games of make-believe, so guard your treasures well! The jumpsuit opens in the back for easy dressing, and it's suited for kids with sensory needs as well.
To buy: Kids' Adaptive Pirate Costume Jumpsuit, $15 (originally $20); target.com.
Hyde & EEK! Boutique Royal Gown and Crown Dog Costume Set
For those of you with very tolerant canine or feline family members, the costumes from Hyde & Eek! are the stuff of guaranteed squeals of delight and behind-the-ear scratches.
To buy: Hyde & Eek! Boutique Royal Gown and Crown Dog Costume Set, $9 (originally $15); target.com.
Kids' Frozen Elsa Costume
What sets this Elsa gown apart is that shimmery cape in the back. It's enough to convince a girl she has icy powers of her own!
To buy: Kids' Frozen Elsa Costume, $9 (originally $15); target.com.