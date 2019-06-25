Planning & Safety

Make sure you keep your kids safe this Halloween season with our easy-to-follow tips for trick-or-treating and careful pumpkin carving.

Share Your Extra Trick-or-Treat Loot for a Good Cause

Share Your Extra Trick-or-Treat Loot for a Good Cause

If your trick-or-treat bags runneth over, here's where you can donate the excess to troops, hospitalized children and first responders.
Boo! These Are the Best Cities to Get Your Halloween Thrills

Boo! These Are the Best Cities to Get Your Halloween Thrills

Check out the most and least family-friendly cities this Halloween, and see where yours falls on the list.
The Triumph of Halloween Over Helicopter Parents

The Triumph of Halloween Over Helicopter Parents

They haven't destroyed Halloween yet!
Halloween Tips for Kids with Sensory Issues

Halloween Tips for Kids with Sensory Issues

Halloween can be stressful for kids with sensory issues, but following this advice can help keep the holiday fun for everyone.
Halloween Safety Tips Every Parent Should Know

Halloween Safety Tips Every Parent Should Know

Make trick-or-treating fun and safe with these simple steps.
How to Have a Safe & Happy Halloween with Kids

How to Have a Safe & Happy Halloween with Kids

Protect your little ghosts and goblins from common Halloween dangers on this fright night.
Carving Caution

Carving Caution

