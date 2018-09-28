30 Spooky Halloween Snacks and Treats for Kids

This swarm of edible insects may look too repulsive to eat, but their various parts—nutritious goodies like dates, raisins, banana chips, and apricots—make them delightfully sweet.

For each bug, start with a dried fruit body as noted, then add various parts by pushing them into place. If needed, use a toothpick or paring knife to first make small holes or slits.

Bug-eyed Spider

Body: whole date

Legs: chow mein noodles

Eyes: white chocolate chips

Tiny Flies

Bodies: raisins

Wings: almond slices

Monster Fly

Body: whole date

Legs: chow mein noodles

Eyes: sunflower seeds

Wings: banana chips

Orange Creepers

Bodies: apricots

Legs: sunflower seeds

Antennae: chow mein noodles