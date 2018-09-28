30 Spooky Halloween Snacks and Treats for Kids
You'll hit the jack-o'-lantern pot with these simple Halloween snacks and treats. They'll give kids the fuel they need to power through hours of trick-or-treating!
Mummy Roll-Ups
Older kids can use a pizza cutter to make slits in the packaged dough, and younger ones can help wrap up the mummy.
Owl-o-Ween Crispy Rice Pops
Make your own crunchy treats, or buy them premade so you can skip straight to decorating.
Dark-Chocolate Spider Donuts
These creepy crawlies are ideal for school since they're nut-and sesame-free. Just double or triple the recipe; they'll still come together quickly.
Skeleton Sheet Pan Nachos
Kids will devour this crunchy crowd-pleaser! It's also a great pre-trick-or-treating dinner. Either way, line the pan with greased foil for easier cleanup.
Furry Monster Feet
This Halloween treat for kids gives packaged cookies a gruesome twist.
Bloodshot Deviled Eggs
These eye-popping Halloween snacks are a protein-packed treat for little tricksters. And despite the intricate details, they're super easy to recreate!
Furry Wolf Spiders
Little hands can help roll and assemble these eight-legged creepers.
Skull Sandwiches
These sandwiches make creepy (but healthy!) Halloween snacks for kids.
Mini Spooky Cereal Smoothies
These smoothies double as a delightful Halloween breakfast. Prep the cereal milk the night before, and blend everything together in the morning.
FrankenGuac with Veggies
To whip up this healthy Halloween snack for kids, you can either make our easy guacamole recipe or pick up a store-bought option.
Mini Cheese Monsters
Transform your Babybel cheese wheels into mini monsters with the help of a pair of craft scissors and some candy eyes.
Pretzel Mummies
These Halloween treats for kids can be made up to 24 hours in advance.
Monster Fruit Skewers
Kids will love to build these fruity Halloween treats themselves. Don't be surprised if a few marshmallows vanish (poof!) along the way.
Cauldron Hot Chocolate
It takes just one extra minute to transform regular hot chocolate into witches' brew.
Slithering Breadsticks
Let them eat snake! Pepperoni and poppy seeds give our serpentine snacks distinctive markings. Create these healthy Halloween treats by wrapping refrigerated breadstick dough around bamboo skewers. Ssss-imple!
Frankencookies
Made with store-bought cookies and candies, these green monsters are easy for kids to assemble in a home laboratory.
Jack-o-Lantern Clementines
For an effortless Halloween snack for kids, hand out clementines! You can even decorate the peels like a jack-o-lantern with permanent markers.
Wise Guy Crackers
These savory Halloween snacks are as filling as they are adorable. Perch them on a platter for a surefire hit—and a hoot!
Haunting PB&J
Give this lunchtime favorite a Halloween makeover with a ghost-shaped cookie cutter. Little ones can help punch out the shape and add raisin eyes.
Wickedly Tasty Witch
We've cleverly crafted a scene pulled right from Dorothy's famous adventure. Complete with a chocolate graham cracker roof, licorice legs, and molded taffy shoes, each sweet rendition is a whimsical nod to a (not-so-) beloved character.
Jeepers Peepers
Serve these savory Halloween snacks for kids—made with a combo of cheese and crackers—and watch them disappear in a blink of the eye. For each, halve a mozzarella ball and place one half on a round cracker. Add veins, using thinly sliced roasted red bell pepper, as shown, and a black olive slice for the pupil.
Strawberry Yogurt Ghosts
Your little goblins will love snacking on these mini ghosts! Serve the fruit treats as an afternoon nibble, or add them to your child's breakfast or lunch.
Candy Corn Fruit Cups
Fresh fruit and yogurt come together for a fun take on the iconic Halloween candy. Any yellow or orange fruit will do the trick, so use whatever varieties your family prefers.
Grape Creatures
Thread grapes on a skewer and call them "Eyeballs on a Stick" or add other fruit for "Cyclops Skewers." Sometimes all it takes is a silly name to get kids engaged and interested!
Daddy Longlegs Cupcakes
This creepy crawler of a cupcake is popular with web slingers of all sizes.
Pumpkin Patch Dippers
Orange you glad to have a healthy snack this Halloween season? These pumpkin patch dippers are a unique way to serve carrots and hummus.
Glowing-Eyed Ghouls
If you're looking for a memorable Halloween treat for kids, these bootiful meringue ghosts can be quickly made by the trayful. Their button candy eyes will brighten any table!
Candy Corn Cupcakes
Whipped cream forms the final layer of a tricolored treat inspired by the quintessential Halloween candy.
Green (or Orange) Smoothies
Have a high-speed blender? You can make "Green Goblin" smoothies using fruits and spinach or "Jack O'Lantern" smoothies with mangoes, oranges, or peaches. Consider decorating plastic cups with silly faces and adding a fun straw to complete the healthy Halloween snack!
Creepy Crawlers
This swarm of edible insects may look too repulsive to eat, but their various parts—nutritious goodies like dates, raisins, banana chips, and apricots—make them delightfully sweet.
For each bug, start with a dried fruit body as noted, then add various parts by pushing them into place. If needed, use a toothpick or paring knife to first make small holes or slits.
Bug-eyed Spider
Body: whole date
Legs: chow mein noodles
Eyes: white chocolate chips
Tiny Flies
Bodies: raisins
Wings: almond slices
Monster Fly
Body: whole date
Legs: chow mein noodles
Eyes: sunflower seeds
Wings: banana chips
Orange Creepers
Bodies: apricots
Legs: sunflower seeds
Antennae: chow mein noodles