Spooky Halloween Snacks and Treats

Greg DuPree
Celebrate the season with these fun, spooky Halloween snacks and sweets!
Dark-Chocolate Spider Donuts

Greg DuPree
These creepy crawlies are ideal for a school or child-care celebration since they’re nut-and sesame-free. Just double or triple the recipe; they’ll still come together quickly

Mini Spooky Cereal Smoothies

These smoothies double as a delightful Halloween breakfast. Prep the cereal milk the night before, and blend everything together in the A.M.

Skeleton Sheet Pan Nachos

Party guests will devour this crunchy crowd-pleaser! It’s also a great pre-trick-or-treating dinner.Either way, line the pan with greased foil for easier cleanup.

Monster Fruit Skewers

Greg DuPree
Kids will love to build thes efruity treats for a memorable playdate pastime. Don’t be surprised if a few marshmallows vanish (poof!) along the way.

Furry Wolf Spiders

Dane Tashima
Little hands can help roll and assemble these eight-legged creepers.

Bloodshot Deviled Eggs

Dane Tashima
These eye-popping snacks are a protein-packed treat for little tricksters.

Skull Sandwiches

These sandwiches make creepy (but healthy!) lunchbox fare. Find the Wilton cookie cutter we used at Amazon.com.

Mini Cheese Monsters

Dane Tashima
Transform your Baybel cheese wheels into mini monsters with the help of a pair of craft scissors and some candy eyes.

FrankenGuac with Veggies

Dane Tashima
Make our easy guacamole, or pick up store-bought guac for even quicker prep.

Pretzel Mummies

Dane Tashima
These classroom-worthy treats can be made up to 24 hours ahead.

Candy Corn Cupcakes

Photograph by Bill Milne
Whipped cream forms the final layer of a tricolored treat inspired by the quintessential Halloween candy.

Jeepers Peepers

Photograph by Bill Milne
Serve these savory bites -- made with a kid-friendly combo of cheese and crackers -- and watch them disappear in a blink of the eye. For each, halve a mozzarella ball and place one half on a round cracker (we used melba toast). Add veins, using thinly sliced roasted red bell pepper, as shown, and a black olive slice for the pupil.

Wickedly Tasty Witch

Photograph by Bill Milne
We've cleverly crafted a scene pulled right from Dorothy's famous adventure. Complete with a chocolate graham cracker roof, licorice legs, and molded taffy shoes, each sweet rendition is a whimsical nod to a (not-so-) beloved character.

Slithering Breadsticks

Photograph by Bill Milne
Let them eat snake! Pepperoni and poppy seeds give our serpentine snacks distinctive markings.

Frankencookies

Photograph by Bill Milne
Made with store-bought cookies and candies, these green monsters are easy for party guests to assemble in a home laboratory.

Creepy Crawlers

Photograph by Bill Milne
This swarm of edible insects may look too repulsive to eat, but their various parts -- nutritious goodies, such as dates, raisins, banana chips, and apricots -- make them delightfully sweet. For each bug, start with a dried fruit body as noted, then add various parts by pushing them into place. If needed, use a toothpick or paring knife to first make small holes or slits. Bug-eyed Spider Body: whole date; Legs: chow mein noodles; Eyes: white chocolate chips Tiny Flies Bodies: raisins; Wings: almond slices Monster Fly Body: whole date; Legs: chow mein noodles; Eyes: sunflower seeds; Wings: banana chips Orange Creepers Bodies: apricots; Legs: sunflower seeds; Antennae: chow mein noodles

Glowing-Eyed Ghouls

Photograph by Bill Milne
These bootiful meringue ghosts can be quickly made by the trayful. Their button candy eyes will brighten any table.

Daddy Longlegs Cupcakes

This creepy crawler of a cupcake is popular with web slingers of all sizes.

Pumpkin Patch Dippers

Orange you glad to have a healthy snack to serve this Halloween season?

Scrumptious Skeleton Cupcakes

This frosted Halloween treat will tickle your funny bone.

Mini Monster Cupcakes

These monster-headed cupcakes will be a sweet surprise for your little goblins.

Sweet Skull Cupcakes

Make no bones about it, partygoers will get a scream out of this playful treat.

