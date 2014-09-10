Spooky Halloween Snacks and Treats

This swarm of edible insects may look too repulsive to eat, but their various parts -- nutritious goodies, such as dates, raisins, banana chips, and apricots -- make them delightfully sweet. For each bug, start with a dried fruit body as noted, then add various parts by pushing them into place. If needed, use a toothpick or paring knife to first make small holes or slits. Bug-eyed Spider Body: whole date; Legs: chow mein noodles; Eyes: white chocolate chips Tiny Flies Bodies: raisins; Wings: almond slices Monster Fly Body: whole date; Legs: chow mein noodles; Eyes: sunflower seeds; Wings: banana chips Orange Creepers Bodies: apricots; Legs: sunflower seeds; Antennae: chow mein noodles