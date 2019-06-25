Food & Recipes

What would Halloween be without the treats? From yummy sweets and finger foods to fall-fresh meals and dessert ideas, you're sure to find something that hits the spot.

Most Recent

Healthy Halloween Treats for Kids

Healthy Halloween Treats for Kids

These healthy Halloween treats are just as fun as the usual sugary suspects, but they will actually fill your kids up with some vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and fiber...exactly the fuel they need to power hours of trick-or treating!
Read More
We Tried the Starbucks Zombie Frappuccino and Our Taste Buds Are Scared Now

We Tried the Starbucks Zombie Frappuccino and Our Taste Buds Are Scared Now

Parents.com editors taste-tested the new Halloween-themed Starbucks Zombie Frappuccino. The verdict: It's kind of scary. 
Read More
6 Guilt-Free Packaged Halloween Snacks for Kids

6 Guilt-Free Packaged Halloween Snacks for Kids

These non-candy Halloween snacks are eerie-istble for class parties.
Read More
5 Fun Day of the Dead Crafts and Treats for Kids

5 Fun Day of the Dead Crafts and Treats for Kids

Commemorate Día de los Muertos with these fun, colorful crafts from Mexican mom Elba Valverde, of the bilingual blog Live Colorful.
Read More
Strawberry Ghosts and Mummies

Strawberry Ghosts and Mummies

These spooktacular treats are almost too cute to eat.
Read More
Wondering Which Wines Pair Best With Halloween Candy? This Mom's Got You

Wondering Which Wines Pair Best With Halloween Candy? This Mom's Got You

This is what we really need to know today.
Read More

More Food & Recipes

Don't Forget to Refrigerate Your Caramel Apples!

Don't Forget to Refrigerate Your Caramel Apples!

New research found that this classic treat could make you sick if it's not stored in the refrigerator.
Read More
Spooky Halloween Snacks and Treats

Spooky Halloween Snacks and Treats

Celebrate the season with these fun, spooky Halloween snacks and sweets!
Read More
11 Easy Halloween Treats for School

11 Easy Halloween Treats for School

Read More
4 Ways to Upgrade Your Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

4 Ways to Upgrade Your Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Read More
Halloween Cupcakes

Halloween Cupcakes

Read More
How to Control Halloween Candy Chaos

How to Control Halloween Candy Chaos

Read More

Pre-Candy Halloween Dinner Ideas

Invite a few friends over for an easy—and tasty— Halloween feast before the kids head out. They’ll be fueled up and ready to run, run, run!

All Food & Recipes

Halloween Treat: House on Witch Cupcake

Halloween Treat: House on Witch Cupcake

Read More
Halloween Treat: Savory Owl Snack

Halloween Treat: Savory Owl Snack

Read More
Rat Bites

Rat Bites

Read More
How to Make Mummy Juice Boxes

How to Make Mummy Juice Boxes

Read More
Our Best Pumpkin and Squash Recipes

Our Best Pumpkin and Squash Recipes

Read More
Simple Spooky Munchies

Simple Spooky Munchies

Read More
Halloween Goody Bag Treats

Halloween Goody Bag Treats

Read More
Ghoulish Goodies

Ghoulish Goodies

Read More
No Tricks, Just Treats

No Tricks, Just Treats

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com