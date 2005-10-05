Halloween Printables

NEW: Pumpkin Decorator

See your children's creative juices flow as they scare up some fun creating pumpkin faces. Just choose a pumpkin to decorate and cut out the eyes, nose, and mouth. Then go ahead and spook each other with these scary face creations. We guarantee more than a giggle. And maybe a scream or two!

Halloween Invites

NEW: Halloween Invitations

Who says parents are responsible for invitations? Get the kids involved in the party preparation process by having them cut out and write their own cards. It's a win-win for everyone!

carving_templates

Jack o'Lantern Templates: Creepy-Cool Designs

Be a pumpkin Picasso with our carving templates. No expertise required - we have all you need to carve a dancing skeleton, Lady Liberty, a lion, and more!

halloween_stickers

Halloween Stickers

Say it with a sticker! Decorate candy bags and lollipops with "Boo," "Eek," and more. (Note: Use glue or tape, or print stickers on full-sheet labels, like Avery 8165 White Inkjet Address Labels, 8 1/2" by 11").

halloween_door

Front Door Decorations

Announce to guests that you're in a spooky mood (i.e., "Trick or Treaters Welcome") with our front-door decorations. Just let the kids color our festive signs, then put 'em up!

masks

Eye Masks

The perfect costume topper or activity for active imaginations! With a little glitter she becomes a princess or a rock star, with some crayons or stickers he becomes a superhero or a crime fighter. Then punch holes on the sides, and tie on with ribbon. (Make sure your child can see through the eye holes and that his nose and mouth are uncovered when the mask is on).

halloween_coloring

Halloween Coloring Book

Witches and ghosts and monsters, oh my! Beat cooler-weather boredom with our creepy-themed coloring book.

Related Links: