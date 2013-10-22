17 Free Printable Halloween Coloring Pages

Get excited for October 31 with these cute Halloween coloring pages for kids and toddlers. 
Spooky Bats

Let your little one color these bats however she wants. She can also decide whether they turn into blood-sucking vampires! 

Frankenstein and Vampire

Nothing says Halloween like Frankenstein and vampires.

Happy Halloween!

This "Happy Halloween" coloring page is cute rather than scary.

Graveyard

This haunted graveyard could use some color!

Trick-or-Treat

This pumpkin is overflowing with delicious candy! The printable Halloween coloring page will definitely get your child excited for trick-or-treating.

Black Cat

This fuzzy black cat is too cute to be bad luck.

Boo!

Color in this silly ghoul, then decorate your house with the finished product.

Haunted House

Do you see the ghost in the window of this free Halloween coloring page?

Spider Web

Real-life spiders may be frightening, but your kid can make this one look goofy with pops of bright colors.

Witch and Ghost

Color in each of these iconic figures from the Halloween coloring page PDF.

Festive Letters

This "Happy Halloween" coloring page is perfect for older kids, who can expertly color between the thin lines. 

Frankenstein

Friendly Frankenstein needs some color—and so does his spooky dwelling.

Trick-or-Treat

Welcome trick-or-treaters with this spooky Halloween coloring page for kids.

Witch

As this witch can probably attest, Halloween is the perfect night for a broom ride.

BOO!

Scare away ghosts and goblins with a bright-colored BOO sign.

Pumpkins

Looking for a Halloween pumpkin coloring page? This one displays the coolest squash in the patch.

Trick-or-Treating Ghost

Even ghosts love candy, as evidenced by this cute Halloween coloring page.

