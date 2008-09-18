18 Halloween Party Decorations for Families

What You'll Need:

1 skein super bulky dark yarn, 12-inch foam wreath form, 11x18-inch sheets of black and yellow craft foam or felt, straight pins, faux moss, glue gun and glue

What To Do:

1. Pin the end of the yarn into the back of the wreath and wind the yarn around to completely cover, keeping the wraps tight and close together. Pin or tie yarn off in back to secure.

2. Stack the black foam on top of the yellow. Place the wreath on top. Trace the outside of the wreath onto the foam and cut out approximately ½ inch in from the traced circle. Set the yellow piece aside.

3. Draw two eyes in the center of the black foam piece with a pencil. Carefully cut out. Place black circle over the yellow circle, and pin through both layers to secure onto the back of the wreath. Position and glue on faux moss to finish.