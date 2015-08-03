Easy No-Carve Pumpkin Decorating Ideas for Kids

For the next few designs, we used small pumpkins measuring about 6 to 8 inches tall. At the store and in the pumpkin patch, the orange ones are often labeled “sugar” and the white ones “snowball.”

How to Make It: For the eyes, nose, and mouth, stick black duct tape onto wax paper, cut out shapes, and peel off the wax paper to stick on. Use round ½-inch and 1-inch office stickers to make flower shapes and decorative borders.