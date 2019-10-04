14 Newborn Costume Ideas for Your Baby's First Halloween
Bear Newborn Costume
Made for the fourth trimester, this one-piece hooded jumpsuit is made with soft tan silk wave faux-fur.
Ghost Newborn Costume
This gender-neutral ghost nightgown and cap keeps your little one's Halloween look simple and oh-so-cute.
Jack O'Lantern Newborn Costume
Your kiddo will steal the show as the sleepiest little jack o'lantern.
Avocado Newborn Costume
For those of us who can't get enough of our avocado toast, turning your newborn into the fruit with this adorable Carter's set makes perfect sense.
Pink Dragon Newborn Costume
If Game of Thrones or just whimsical creatures are your thing, you might be into this pink dragon costume for your baby.
Narwhal Newborn Costume
Is there anything more adorable than a pastel-hued baby unicorn? We think not. This Carter's set starts under $30, too.
Pumpkin Newborn Costume
This handmade crochet pumpkin costume is utter sweetness.
Lion Newborn Costume
This corduroy, one-piece hooded lion jumpsuit is utterly happy roar-worthy.
Fox Newborn Costume
Is there anything cuter than a baby fox? We think not. Plus, this romper is made from breathable cotton.
Pea in the Pod Newborn Costume
Made from soft green bunting, this pea pod costume is as cozy as it is adorable.
Sea Turtle Newborn Costume
For the sleepiest trick-or-treater, this colorful turtle costume is a perfect choice. The shell is actually a separate component for your baby to snooze in.
Slimer Newborn Costume
Ghostbusters fans are sure to love this Slimer swaddle costume.
Mermaid Newborn Costume
A simple, cotton onesie will transform your little one into a sweet little mermaid.
Curious George Newborn Costume
Literary fans will love this Curious George two-piece costume for their little monkey.