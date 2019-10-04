14 Newborn Costume Ideas for Your Baby's First Halloween

By Maressa Brown
October 04, 2019
From pea pods to pink dragons to pumpkins, any of these super-cute Halloween costumes for newborns will make your little one’s first spooky holiday extra memorable.
Bear Newborn Costume

Made for the fourth trimester, this one-piece hooded jumpsuit is made with soft tan silk wave faux-fur.

Ghost Newborn Costume

This gender-neutral ghost nightgown and cap keeps your little one's Halloween look simple and oh-so-cute.

Jack O'Lantern Newborn Costume

Your kiddo will steal the show as the sleepiest little jack o'lantern.

Avocado Newborn Costume

For those of us who can't get enough of our avocado toast, turning your newborn into the fruit with this adorable Carter's set makes perfect sense.

Pink Dragon Newborn Costume

If Game of Thrones or just whimsical creatures are your thing, you might be into this pink dragon costume for your baby.

Narwhal Newborn Costume

Is there anything more adorable than a pastel-hued baby unicorn? We think not. This Carter's set starts under $30, too.

Pumpkin Newborn Costume

This handmade crochet pumpkin costume is utter sweetness.

Lion Newborn Costume

This corduroy, one-piece hooded lion jumpsuit is utterly happy roar-worthy.

Fox Newborn Costume

Is there anything cuter than a baby fox? We think not. Plus, this romper is made from breathable cotton.

Pea in the Pod Newborn Costume

Made from soft green bunting, this pea pod costume is as cozy as it is adorable.

Sea Turtle Newborn Costume

For the sleepiest trick-or-treater, this colorful turtle costume is a perfect choice. The shell is actually a separate component for your baby to snooze in.

Slimer Newborn Costume

Ghostbusters fans are sure to love this Slimer swaddle costume.

Mermaid Newborn Costume

A simple, cotton onesie will transform your little one into a sweet little mermaid.

Curious George Newborn Costume

Literary fans will love this Curious George two-piece costume for their little monkey.

