16 Mom and Baby Costumes That Will Make You Do a Double Take
These totally unique matching mommy and me Halloween costumes spotted around Instagram (where else!) are equal parts adorable and amazing.
Let's be honest: No matter what Halloween costume you choose for your little one—a duck, a Disney character, or a Subway sandwich—they are bound to look adorable. Really, what could be better than a cute baby? A super-cute baby and mom duo, that's what!
Dare we say however, these 16 matching mom and baby Halloween costume ideas spotted on Instagram totally take the cake when it comes to cuteness. So if you want to win Halloween this year, we suggest you steal one.
1. Farmer and Cow
Once baby has a moo-worthy look, all a mom really needs is a plaid shirt and jeans. Straw hat optional.
2. Miss Frizzle and Liz
Moms can pair a baby's lizard costume with a planet-bedazzled purple dress to pull together this Magic School Bus-inspired look.
3. Tina and Louise Belcher from Bob's Burgers
Simple T-shirts, a hot pink cap with bunny ears, and other accessories make it easy to channel the sisters from the animated series.
4. Robber and Bag O' Cash
This tongue-in-cheek look requires nothing more than an all black outfit and mask for mom and a little sack with faux cash for baby.
5. Painting and Bob Ross
The '80s called and think a baby Bob Ross paired with mom dressed up as a painting and easel is a ridiculously cute idea.
6. Cabbage Patch Kids
Another '80s classic? This coveted toy, of course, a simple look both mom and baby can channel with some posterboard, pigtails, and overalls.
7. Rosie the Riveter
Pair bandanas and denim for this awesomely feminist mommy and me look.
8. Subway Sandwich and Subway Sandwich Artist
A DIY Subway uniform for mom pairs way too amazingly with this sandwich-inspired baby costume. It's available for $7.99 on Amazon.
9. Cotton Candy
Can't choose between pink or blue candy floss? No need with this sweet and fluffy homemade costume idea.
10. Maki Roll and Sushi Chef
This sushi-themed pairing is so cute you could eat it up.
11. Monsters Inc. Monsters
The colorful Pixar classic was made for Halloween.
12. Secret Service and POTUS
How brilliant is this mom and baby costume that stealthily uses a poster board dais disguises your presidential L.O. hanging in a carrier?
13. Frida Kahlo and Her Pet Monkey
Pay tribute to the Mexican artist and her little primate.
14. Rainbow Brite and Twink
Moms nostalgic for their own childhoods and the beloved '80s cartoon Rainbow Brite can dress up as the magical character and her personal sprite.
15. Frappuccino and Starbucks Barista
Starbucks-loving mamas will love the caffeine and joy boost they get from dressing up as baristas alongside their little one as the frothy treat.
16. Wayne and Garth
Funny wigs, tees, jeans, and a flannel for baby Garth will make for party time. Excellent.
