How to DIY a Halloween Candy Slider for Trick-or-Treating 2020

With all the changes brought about by COVID-19, parents are wondering if trick-or-treating is off the table this year—especially now as it seems like ads for Halloween costumes are popping up all over and we're this close to the first day of fall. While Halloween festivities are being curbed completely in some cities, many experts agree that trick-or-treating should be OK amid the pandemic, just with a few extra precautions.

Image zoom Courtesy of Wicked Makers

When it comes to Halloween, "all of the guidelines suggested for day-to-day prevention of the spread of coronavirus are still in effect: social distancing, wear a mask, and proper hand-washing hygiene," Anne Rimoin, Ph.D., professor of epidemiology at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and expert on emerging infections and global health, previously told Parents.com.

And while experts did recommend limiting face-to-face contact and leaving candy on your doorstep for trick-or-treaters instead, one new viral invention might just be the answer to infuse social distancing into going door to door for candy.

I first saw the "Halloween candy slide" on Instagram, the focus of a pandemic-era parenting meme. I laughed it off as I scrolled through my feed, but the candy slide has actually been made a reality. The best part? It's actually not that hard to recreate at home, and not a bad tool for enforcing social distancing.

"In the time of COVID-19, everyone is worried how much Halloween will be affected," creators Jaimie and Jay of the Wicked Makers YouTube channel wrote. "A lot of towns and even some states are recommending people don't go trick-or-treating, or at best, stay socially distanced from other people when they do. That's why we came up with a simple DIY Halloween prop that'll help let you enjoy the night from a safe 6 feet away."

Jaimie and Jay brilliantly make the candy slide—which you can DIY by watching this video—using PVC pipes, connectors, a hot glue gun, a hacksaw, scissors, and Halloween decor. Their version resembles a mummy, but you can choose a theme that you like best. Once it's ready, you simply slide candy down to the trick-or-treaters. Voila!

A few health tips to keep in mind, whether you opt to DIY a candy slide for Halloween or not:

Kids over the age of 2 and parents should wear a mask this Halloween. Find a costume that allows one.

People should avoid giving out any homemade goods this year and, instead, opt for individually wrapped goodies.

Even if you're social distancing, it might be a good idea to cut back on the number of houses you visit this year to limit contact.

Wash your hands as much as possible and bring hand sanitizer for on the go.

While the candy slide promotes a level of social distancing, it'll be important to remind kids to stand apart as they walk from house to house and especially as they go to collect candy.