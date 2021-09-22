These Tricked-Out Halloween Buckets Take Your Kids' Candy Collection to the Next Level
In my day, we had two options for collecting our Halloween candy: a pillowcase or, if our parents were really into the holiday, an orange plastic pumpkin bucket. It worked for us, but there was definitely room for improvement. After all, if we're spending time and/or money getting our kids the perfect Halloween costume and turning our homes and yards into elaborate haunted house displays, we can probably put a little effort into this essential Halloween accessory, too. And a little effort is all it will take, since there are so many Halloween candy buckets and totes available that are fun, customizable, and perfectly suited to your trick-or-treaters.
Unlike in the dark ages of limited Halloween bucket choices, we parents have a few new criteria to consider for our kids' candy vessels. Are they going to be collecting several pounds worth of chocolate bars, lollipops, and candy corns? Then a light but sturdy trick-or-treat bag may be in order. Will it be getting dark as you walk through the neighborhood? Consider a bucket that lights up or reflects light. Does your kid's princess gown clash with orange and black? There are so many options with a more pleasing color palette. You may even find something that fits with their costume theme, like a Winnie the Pooh ″hunny″ pot or a Paw Patrol Chase head.
Sure, none of this is necessary—just like you can go without a pumpkin spice latte or an extra package of fake spider webs. But Halloween is a holiday to celebrate being expressive and over-the-top in the most harmless way. So help your kids do so with one of these trick-or-treat buckets or totes, and maybe they'll reward you with a Milky Way or two from their stash.
Related Items
3 Otters Halloween Trick-or-Treat Bag
It appears that we still need to be socially distanced this Halloween, which is an easier task during trick-or-treating with these far-reaching "grab" bags that use a claw or a skeletal hand on a stick. Customers report that the claws work great, but the bags aren't the sturdiest, so you may want to bring a backup bag for kids who are really raking it in.
To buy: 3 Otters Halloween Trick-or-Treat Bag, $11.99 for 2; amazon.com.
Pottery Barn Light Up Ghost Treat Bag
Not only is this felt ghost Halloween bucket one of the prettiest we've ever beheld, it's also quite useful. The battery-powered LED lights make trick-or-treating at night so much safer and less scary.
To buy: Pottery Barn Light Up Ghost Treat Bag, $24.50; potterybarnkids.com.
Hyde & Eek! Boutique Lit Pumpkin Trick or Treat Halloween Pail
Maybe we were a little too harsh earlier when discussing the old plastic pumpkin buckets. Nostalgia does have value at Halloween, after all. This version is a bit of an upgrade, with LED lights on the handle and at the bottom of the bucket, illuminating a "Trick or Treat" message, adding safety and coolness all at once.
To buy: Hyde & Eek! Boutique Lit Pumpkin Trick or Treat Halloween Pail, $15; target.com.
GiftExpress Black Cauldron Kettle
Sometimes, you just gotta go with the classics, and it doesn't get much more Classic Halloween than a black witches' cauldron. With an 8-inch diameter, it's on the small side for candy collection, making it ideal for smaller children or big ones who can empty their loot once in a while.
To buy: GiftExpress Black Cauldron Kettle, $9.99; amazon.com.
Sew What Fun Monogrammed Trick-or-Treat Bucket
Planning ahead for Halloween means you have the opportunity to customize your kid's candy bucket. Head over to Etsy, where you can get a handmade cloth bucket in orange, purple, or black with white polka dots; an optional cat, bat, pumpkin, or ghost; and their name embroidered in the font and color of their choice. Sew What Fun has more than 17,000 positive reviews, making this feel like an easy independent brand to trust.
To buy: Sew What Fun Monogrammed Trick-or-Treat Bucket, $17.99-$26.95; etsy.com.
Lxitol Three-Piece Halloween Trick or Treat Bucket
These understated canvas totes can go with any costume and, according to the manufacturer, they hold up to 30 to 40 pounds of candy. We hope your kid won't be collecting quite that much, but that does paint a picture. The real bonus to going the reusable bag route is that come November 1, these can fold up to be tucked away until next year.
To buy: Lxitol Three-Piece Halloween Trick or Treat Bucket, $19.99; amazon.com.
Pottery Barn Kids Gold Metallic Tulle Treat Bag
There's so much to love about this felt-and-tulle bag. Not only does it elevate any Halloween costume, but we can also see this becoming a fixture in your kid's bedroom at any time of year. For an extra $12.50, you can have it monogrammed with their name.
To buy: Pottery Barn Kids Gold Metallic Tulle Treat Bag, $24.50-$37.00; potterybarnkids.com.
Pottery Barn Kids Disney Winnie the Pooh Hunny Treat Bag
Even if your kid isn't dressing as Pooh for Halloween, this soft felt honey pot will bring a smile to the face of everyone who sees it. Monogramming is available for an additional $12.50.
To buy: Pottery Barn Kids Disney Winnie the Pooh Hunny Treat Bag, $24.50-$37.00; potterybarnkids.com.
Disney Jack Skellington Bucket
Some kids prefer their Halloween to be as creepy as possible, and this nod to The Nightmare Before Christmas fits right into that aesthetic. Let's just hope it doesn't give other kids nightmares of their own.
To buy: Disney Jack Skellington Bucket, $10.23; walmart.com.
Teal Trick-or-Treat Pumpkin
Halloween can be a legitimately scary time for kids with food allergies and their parents. The organization Food Allergy and Research Education (FARE) suggests that families place a teal pumpkin like this one outside their homes to indicate that they serve non-food treats for anyone with allergies. It's not necessary for the trick-or-treaters themselves to carry teal pumpkins, but since they're so appealing anyway, why not?
To buy: Teal Trick-or-Treat Pumpkin, $19.99; walmart.com.