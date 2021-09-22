These Tricked-Out Halloween Buckets Take Your Kids' Candy Collection to the Next Level

In my day, we had two options for collecting our Halloween candy: a pillowcase or, if our parents were really into the holiday, an orange plastic pumpkin bucket. It worked for us, but there was definitely room for improvement. After all, if we're spending time and/or money getting our kids the perfect Halloween costume and turning our homes and yards into elaborate haunted house displays, we can probably put a little effort into this essential Halloween accessory, too. And a little effort is all it will take, since there are so many Halloween candy buckets and totes available that are fun, customizable, and perfectly suited to your trick-or-treaters.