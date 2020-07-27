Top 21 Kids' Halloween Movies and Where to Watch Them

From Disney+ to Netflix, find out where your family's favorite classic scary movie is streaming (or discover a new one!) in this round-up of the best Halloween movies for kids.

What better way to get in the Halloween spirit than with a (semi) scary movie? To help you get ready for everyone's favorite fall holiday, we rounded up some great Halloween movies for kids that also happen to be available to watch for free—or buy for pretty cheap—on your go-to streaming platform. So grab some popcorn, turn out the lights, and cue up a few of these kid-friendly Halloween movies for a fun night at home.

Kids Halloween Movies on Netflix

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween

Faced with the possibility of Melvin cancelling Halloween, George and Harold devise a plan to create their own holiday. It's funny, it's spooky, it's Hack-a-ween! Ages 4+

The Spiderwick Chronicles

Based on the best-selling book by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, this adventure tale features a young Freddy Highmore. When his family moves to an old house in a different town, he discovers a secret that could be dangerous. Scary at times, this movie is best for kids who are a bit older. Ages 8+

Spookley the Square Pumpkin

A cute, classic Halloween spin on Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Spookley is perfect for even the youngest viewers.

Ghost Patrol

Pals Gabi and Spence (and their super-cute pup, of course) are on a mission to find ghosts. Lots of mild scares and plenty of action will have your kids on the edge of their seats. Ages 5+

Super Monsters Save Halloween

An adorable tie-in to the Netflix show of the same name, the Super Monsters are back this Halloween to help a friend who's not so sure about this spooky holiday. It's cute and not at all scary AKA totally toddler-approved. Ages 1+

DreamWorks Spooky Stories I and II

A collection of shorts featuring some of your kids' favorite characters, these spooky stories are a great way to get your little ones geared up for the end-of-October holiday. Ages 5+

Casper

Who doesn't love Casper the friendly ghost? While this movie is made for a slightly older set than the cartoon (it deals with the death of a parent and some tween love themes), the lovable ghost shines in this adorable Halloween classic. Ages 8+

Goosebumps

Based on the popular novels by R L Stine, Goosebumps is a must-see if you want to get in the Halloween mood. Just be warned—it's scary! When young Zach moves to a new town, he befriends a girl named Hannah, whose father turns out to be horror writer R L Stine. Things get pretty spooky when the two kids accidentally unlock one of Hannah's dad's manuscripts… Ages 9+

Kids Halloween Movies on Hulu

The Addams Family

Everybody's favorite creepy family deserves a spot in your spooky movie night lineup. Note that the original is slightly scarier (and more violent) than the 2019 remake by the same name. While the remake is okay for kids 7+, the original may be a better fit for tweens and teens.

Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest

In this mildly spooky movie featuring beloved monkey Curious George, a headless scarecrow aptly named "No Noggin" goes around town stealing hats. Ages 3+

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein

Mischief abounds in this Halloween special featuring Alvin, Simon, and Theodore. Fun musical numbers are mixed with the boys' back-talk and one-liners. Oh, and a few spooky moments, too. Ages 5+

Kids Halloween Movies on Amazon (and Prime)

Clue

Who doesn't love this super-creepy flick? It's perfect for a fall family movie night! With mild sexual references, a shooting, and a good bit of peril, you'll want to save this one for tweens and teens. Ages 13+

Room on the Broom

Available on Amazon for free, this adorable movie sheds a positive light on witches by featuring one who always has room on her broom for one more. Short and sweet with captivating animation, Room on the Broom is suitable for even the youngest viewers.

Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Halloween!

Packed with positive messages dealing with courage in the face of fear, along with a dose of science (why do leaves change color in the fall?), this kids' flick featuring everyone's favorite feline is suitable for audiences of all ages.

Sesame Street: A Magical Halloween Adventure

Learn about jack-o-lanterns and take a fun hayride with Elmo and his friends when you cue up this cute movie. It's the perfect way to include babies and toddlers in family movie night.

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

Perhaps the greatest Halloween classic movie out there, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is adorable, wholesome fun for the whole family. Share it with your kids and reminisce about how you watched it every year at Halloween when you were little. Suitable for kids of all ages.

The Dog Who Saved Halloween

Animal lovers of all ages will enjoy this funny Halloween flick that features poop-scooping crooks. It's guaranteed to bring lots of laughs, and with only mild spookiness, it's suitable for most school-aged kids. Ages 7+

Gremlins

Once they're old enough to not be scared off, your kids will love these adorable creatures that turn downright savage when the lights come on. This spooky movie does contain a bit of bad language, so it's best suited for teens. Ages 13+

Kids Halloween Movies on Disney+

Hocus Pocus

Bette Midler stars in this hilarious Halloween adventure that (almost!) the whole family can enjoy. Due to the death of a child in the introductory scene, we recommend this one for older kids. Ages 8+

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Tim Burton's brilliant stop-action Halloween tale is a classic. Just know that it may be way too scary for kids sensitive to the spooky movie genre. While some parents are comfortable with the whole family viewing, others say the violent themes and dark undertones are best reserved for tweenagers and older. Ages 10+

Coco