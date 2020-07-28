11 Halloween Songs for Kids to Add to Your October Playlist

Looking for some spooky kid-friendly Halloween music to play around the (haunted) house? Whether you have a toddler who wants to dance to Blippi or tweens ready to do the Monster Mash, we found a song for everyone.

Most kids love everything about Halloween: dressing up, watching scary movies, and of course, all that candy. But now you can add dancing to the list! From silly tunes for preschoolers to songs that are a bit scarier, these fun Halloween songs for kids are perfect to play during a party, after school, or as fun background music when you're handing out candy.

"Halloween Sharks" by Pinkfong

If you're looking for great Halloween songs for toddlers, this slightly spooky version of the classic Baby Shark tune is a cute way to introduce your little one to all the fun of October 31.

"The Addams Family Theme" by Vic Mizzy

Kids and adults alike will get a kick out of this "snappy" tune—it's the original theme song for The Addams Family. Spooky without being too over the top, this one definitely belongs on every Halloween playlist.

"Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell

In search of some truly scary Halloween songs to play at your costume party? This one's suitably creepy! You'll be looking over your shoulder for the rest of the evening.

"This Is Halloween" by Danny Elfman

Kids who have seen The Nightmare Before Christmas will recognize this tune for sure. "This Is Halloween" song is an enduring classic that's equal parts scary and fun.

"Five Little Pumpkins" on YouTube from PinkFong

Even the littlest ghosts can get in on the frights when you play this super simple song featuring five little pumpkins making mischief. Repetitive lyrics and fun music make it a fan favorite among the toddler set.

"Knock Knock, Trick-or-Treat" on YouTube from Super Simple Kids

If your little one is a fan of YouTube channel Super Simple Kids, they'll love this sweet children's Halloween song. The accompanying non-scary video teaches toddlers all about dressing up and trick-or-treating.

"Bad Moon Rising" by Creedence Clearwater Revival

If you'll be entertaining a mixed crowd at this year's Halloween party, be sure to include a couple of great Halloween rock songs to keep the adults entertained. A good place to start? Creedence Clearwater Revival. With lyrics like "don't go 'round tonight, it's bound to take your life," this scary song will be a hit.

"Werewolves of London" by Warren Zevon

Here's another favorite Halloween rock song that's guaranteed to get everyone howling. Lead singer Warren Zevon's voice is equal parts creepy and fantastic.

"Blippi Halloween Song" on YouTube from Blippi

A favorite among toddlers and preschoolers, Blippi has a song for just about everything from putting on shoes to using the potty. So it makes sense to add this one to your fright-night playlist if you have guests under five.

"Thriller" by Michael Jackson

It's close to midnight, and something evil's lurkin' in the dark. That's right, it's "Thriller"! Cue this iconic spooky song by Michael Jackson to get adults singing along and kids cackling at the spooky background sounds.

"Monster Mash" by Bobby Pickett