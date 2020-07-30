21 Hilarious Halloween Jokes for Kids That'll Have You Howling

Spooky is expected when it comes to Halloween fun, but if you're entertaining anyone under the age of ten, silly is just as important. To help get everyone in the spirit, we rounded-up the funniest Halloween one-liners and tested them out on real kids. These are the cute and oh-so corny jokes that had them laughing the most. Use them to turn up the fun before trick-or-treating, around the campfire at a backyard Halloween party, or write them inside cards to share with friends at school on October 31.