8 Great Halloween Books for Kids
Fright Club
By Ethan Long
The exclusive Fright Club is for monsters only, so when a bunny tries to join, they shoo her away. Then, to their surprise, they discover that cute critters can cause major terror. Filled with hilarious illustrations and sly jokes! Ages 3-6
Goodnight Goon
By Michael Rex
In this clever parody of the children’s classic Goodnight Moon, a young werewolf bids good night to the claws and the jaws, the moans and bones, and the big green goon that inhabit his cold, gray tomb. Ages 3-8
Zombies Don't Eat My Veggies!
By Megan Lacera and Jorge Lacera
Mo Romero is a zombie with a craving...for vegetables! His parents encourage a diet of chili con ojos and armpanadas. But Mo hungers for peppers and onions. The humorous story of sticking to your guts is sure to delight, as will the zombie-themed recipes at the end (shockamole, anyone?) Ages 4 to 7
Took
By Mary Downing Hahn
Soon after the Anderson family moves into an old farmhouse in West Virginia, their 7-year-old daughter goes missing. Was she taken by a local witch? Ages 10-12
The Desmond Cole Ghost Patrol Collection
By Andres Miedoso. Illustrated by Victor Rivas.
Eight-year-old Andres Miedoso is a scaredy-cat. Meanwhile, his best bud Desmond Cole is fearless. Together they run a neighborhood ghost patrol. Tagline: “No ghost too tricky.” Kids will love following the unlikely pair as they solve mysteries, encountering goofy monsters along the way. Ages 5-9
Ghosts
By Raina Telgemeier
Cat’s family moves to the foggy coast of Northern California so her sister, Maya, who has cystic fibrosis, can breathe the sea air. But one thing the family doesn’t expect: Their new town is full of the paranormal. Ages 8-12
Ten Timid Ghosts
By Jennifer O’Connell
One by one, a witch evicts the shy spirits that live in her new house by unleashing a series of scare tactics. Kids can count down from ten to one as each ghost flies away—and they'll love the surprise ending. Ages 4-8
A Festival of Ghosts
By William Alexander
The town of Ingot didn’t have a single ghost. That is until the arrival of middle-schooler Rosa Díaz and her librarian mother, “ghost appeasers” who can talk to and calm spirits. Rosa’s latest adventure? Investigating a supernatural being stealing kids’ voices. Ages 8-12