Halloween Games & Activities

Have one seriously silly Halloween with these great ideas for party games, crafts, and more.

Most Recent

Six Flags Will Pay You $300 to Lie in a 'Slightly Used' Coffin for 30 Hours

Six Flags Will Pay You $300 to Lie in a 'Slightly Used' Coffin for 30 Hours

The theme park just upped the stakes for Fright Fest.
Read More
7 Spooktacular Places to Visit for Halloween

7 Spooktacular Places to Visit for Halloween

Ready for a Halloween road trip? Grab the kids, put on your best costumes, and check out these pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and haunted houses perfect for spook-seeking families.
Read More
8 Great Halloween Books for Kids

8 Great Halloween Books for Kids

Treat your kiddo to these spook-tacular tales this Halloween season.
Read More
Mini Witch Hat Pinatas

Mini Witch Hat Pinatas

Surprise Halloween partygoers with treats hidden inside mini witch hats! Just pull on the tag to release the goodies.
Read More
11 Halloween Activities for Kids Around the Country

11 Halloween Activities for Kids Around the Country

Scare up some fun at one of these family-friendly Halloween events happening near you!
Read More
How to Create the Perfect Pumpkin Pals

How to Create the Perfect Pumpkin Pals

Children's author and illustrator Jarrett J. Krosoczka shares his kid-friendly tips and tricks for giving ordinary pumpkins and gourds a one-of-a-kind new look. 
Read More

More Halloween Games & Activities

How to Start a Trunk or Treat

How to Start a Trunk or Treat

It's a candy giveaway and a tailgate party! 
Read More
Harmless Halloween Pranks

Harmless Halloween Pranks

Give your kids a little scare and a big laugh with these silly ways to fool them this Halloween.
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com